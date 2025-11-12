Plus-Size Comedian Accuses Cancer Research Ads Of Fat-Shaming, And Here’s How They Reply

by

Sofie Hagen, a Danish-born and UK-based comedian has ignited heated discussions after publicly accusing Cancer Research UK of ‘fat-shaming.’ The organization claims it doesn’t want to insult anyone, but hopes to raise awareness of the link between cancer and obesity. Hagen, however, says their campaign is “incredibly damaging.”

You see, according to Cancer Research UK, obesity “is the biggest cause of cancer in the UK, after smoking.” This statement came after a recent report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), saying there is now strong evidence linking bodyweight issues to 13 types of cancer. What’s more alarming, in a time when Millennials are set to be the fattest generation of Britons, only 15% of British people are aware of the link between obesity and cancer.

“Right, is anyone currently working on getting this piece of sh*t CancerResearchUK advert removed from everywhere?” Hagen began her Twitter rant. “Is there something I can sign? How the fuc*ing fu*k is this okay?” Cancer Research UK even wrote a personal reply to the angry lady, but it wasn’t enough. She continued fighting for it to be taken down. “Society viewing fatness as a negative thing is a thing that kills more than the cancer,” she wrote.

Scroll down to check out the entire Twitter battle, and let us know your thoughts on the subject in the comments!

More info: Twitter

Cancer Research UK started a campaign, informing that obesity is the second-biggest cause of cancer in the UK

Image credits: Sofie Hagen

Comedian Sofie Hagen, however, found it incredibly offensive

It wasn’t the first time when she was vocal about beauty standards

Image credits: sofiehagen

Cancer Research UK was quick to respond

But it wasn’t enough to calm Sofie down

The campaign was inspired by a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, linking bodyweight issues to 13 types of cancer

Image credits: Cancer Research UK

Which is pretty alarming, considering that the rate of obesity is spreading across the UK. In fact, Millennials are set to be the fattest generation of Britons

Image credits: BBC

Despite the data, some commenters agreed with Sofie

While others stood behind the campaign

What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments below.

