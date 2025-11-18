Hey Pandas, You Are To Be Executed And Are Given The Choice Of Execution Method. What Would You Choose?

What method of execution would you choose for yourself?
#1
decapitation, its quick and probably painless
#2
A painless poison.
#3
electric chair. heard it tastes like peanut butter, apparently
or the quickest ig
#4
Old age.
Well technically it’s an execution method…
#5
So, who here has read The Most Dangerous Game?
#6
Firing squad. It’s dramatic and I want to go out with a bang
#7
Death by chocolate.
Or, if I’m supposed to suffer, by crustaceans. I’m allergic to them. Assures a painful death.
#8
Poison, probably.
#9
Lethal Injection.
#10
Explosion. It might hurt, but hey, gotta go out with a bang.
#11
I’ll have a cocktail. I’ll start with some cannabis, and after that I’d take some mushrooms, then strong psychedelics, maybe ketamine to relieve the fear of death, and then a lethal dose of morphine. A bit like euthanasia, which I think should be a dignified way to leave.
#12
Firing squad, probably. I feel like it would be quick.
#13
Diving through the air thinking I have a parachute, when I don’t, I will go definitely go out with a bang
#14
#15
I have a few.
Old age.
Electric chair. I know it’s painful, but One could unplug it? Joking.
Painless poison.
