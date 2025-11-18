Hey Pandas, You Are To Be Executed And Are Given The Choice Of Execution Method. What Would You Choose?

by

What method of execution would you choose for yourself?

#1

decapitation, its quick and probably painless

#2

A painless poison.

#3

electric chair. heard it tastes like peanut butter, apparently

or the quickest ig

#4

Old age.

Well technically it’s an execution method…

#5

So, who here has read The Most Dangerous Game?

#6

Firing squad. It’s dramatic and I want to go out with a bang

#7

Death by chocolate.

Or, if I’m supposed to suffer, by crustaceans. I’m allergic to them. Assures a painful death.

#8

Poison, probably.

#9

Lethal Injection.

#10

Explosion. It might hurt, but hey, gotta go out with a bang.

#11

I’ll have a cocktail. I’ll start with some cannabis, and after that I’d take some mushrooms, then strong psychedelics, maybe ketamine to relieve the fear of death, and then a lethal dose of morphine. A bit like euthanasia, which I think should be a dignified way to leave.

#12

Firing squad, probably. I feel like it would be quick.

#13

Diving through the air thinking I have a parachute, when I don’t, I will go definitely go out with a bang

#14

Diving through the air thinking I have a parachute, when I don’t, I will go definitely go out with a bang

#15

I have a few.
Old age.
Electric chair. I know it’s painful, but One could unplug it? Joking.
Painless poison.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
LOST S6 Oahu Premiere Photos: The Red Carpet « TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2010
I Design Eco Gift Boxes For Various Occasions (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Is “In Shock” After Catching Uber Driver Sneaking Into Her Apartment Hours After Drop-Off
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
35 Facts That May Mess With Your Chronological Understanding Of Things, As Shared By This Guy
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Television Shows that Everyone From Boston Loves
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.