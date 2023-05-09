The legendary cast, a story inspired by true events, and exceptional direction are the elements that are ready to make Oppenheimer one of the greatest movies of 2023. This story is based on the life events of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the brains behind the Manhattan Project, which was a research project in World War II that led to the development of nuclear bombs for the first time. He was also a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, so this movie will take a lot of different perspectives of why and how this deadly weapon came into existence.
This movie is directed and written by the legenaryd, Christopher Nolan. He is known for creating masterpieces in Hollywood, including Interstellar, Inception, and The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan is also known for handpicking his cast, so let’s have a look at the top names of the industry he brought together as the cast of Oppenheimer.
1. Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy plays the protagonist of the movie, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the Atomic Bomb. Murphy has been a part of Christopher Nolan’s creations for a long time as he has played roles in Inception, Dunkirk, and Batman Begins. Plus, the facial resemblance of Cillian Murphy and J. Robert Oppenheimer is similar, so it made complete sense to make him the protagonist of the movie.
2. Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. plays the character of Lewis Strauss, who is another important character as he served the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission as its chairman and had some conflicts with Oppenheimer. As an actor, Robert Downey Jr. needs no formal introductions because his work in the MCU as Iron Man speaks for itself. So casting RDJ increased the weightage of a cast that’s already star-studded to the next level. 3. Matt 3Damon
Matt Damon is known for his famous movies, Interstellar and The Martian. Since Nolan had already judged the talent of Matt Damon in the Interstellar, he hired him to play the role of Leslie Groves who was a military engineer who oversaw the Manhattan Project. He is also known for recognizing the talent and intellect of Oppenheimer and selecting him for this project, which makes him quite an important character.
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt is set to act as the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Katherine Oppenheimer, who was a botanist. Blunt is a British actress who has worked in exceptional movies such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Quiet Place. She has also received a Golden Globe Award and has been nominated for several British Academy Film Awards.
4. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh is cast to play Jean Tatlock, who was a physician, reporter, and member of the Communist Party. Tatlock is known for having a romantic relationship with Oppenheimer. Florence Pugh is famous for her roles as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and Amy March in Little Women.
5. Rami Malek
The list of the legendary cast does not stop here because the Emmy Award winner, Rami Malek, is also a part of this movie. He is best known for his role in the television series Mr. Robot, for which he has won several prestigious awards. Malek is set to play the role, a scientist in the movie Oppenheimer.
6. Benny Safdie
Benny Safdie is an all-rounder as he is an actor as well as a director, writer, and editor. In the movie Oppenheimer, Benny Safdie plays Edward Teller, who was also a theoretical physicist. Teller is colloquially known as the Father of the Hydrogen Bomb.
7. Dylan Arnold
Dylan Arnold has also joined the prestigious cast of Oppenheimer. Arnold is known for his roles in You, and because of his screen-capturing talent, Christopher Nolan has cast Arnold as Frank Friedman Oppenheimer, who is the brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Frank Oppenheimer is known as a particle physicist and faced many issues when his brother was branded as a member of the Communist Party.
8. Gary Oldman
In the biopic Oppenheimer, Gary Oldman is also reported to make an appearance. Oldman is a versatile British actor who is a recipient of many awards, including the Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and British Academy Film Award. Oldman has already worked with Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight Trilogy and is also known for his role as Sirius Black in Harry Potter.
9. Michael Angarano
Michael Angarano is also a part of Oppenheimer’s cast, set to star as Robert Serber, who worked alongside Robert Oppenheimer in the Manhattan Project. He was also a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, just like the protagonist (Oppenheimer). Michael Angarano is an American actor best known for his roles in Empire State and Music of the Heart. Oppenheimer releases in theaters on July 21, 2023.
