An Explosive New Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Has Landed

Not many filmmakers get the hype for their movies that Christopher Nolan gets for his. His movies are often so complex and so high-concept that they take years to complete. This leaves his adoring fans suffering a significant waiting time between projects, but they are always right there, ready and waiting when his next movie is released. And when that first trailer drops – boy, does the internet implode!

The official trailer for Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer, has just landed, and it’s safe to say we’re all a tad excited!

Credit: Oppenheimer (2023)

Oppenheimer chronicles the life of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, a professor of physics who had a massive role in the development of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy, from the hit, show Peaky Blinders, will play Oppenheimer and is partnered with a phenomenal supporting cast including Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

The film is slated for release on July 21st, 2023.

The Explosive Trailer

Nolan has a penchant for building epic momentum for his movies. He often drops a teaser trailer 18 months before the movie is released. This leaves moviegoers psyched up and eagerly anticipating the full-length trailer. He then drops the full-length trailer and blows everyone away (no pun intended) – and he’s done it again with Oppenheimer.

The trailer is nothing short of breathtaking. The cinematography is flawless, with beautiful imagery reminiscent of 2014’s Interstellar. Cillian Murphy’s performance looks deep, dark, and dazzling. He’s fully embodied himself into the role, and we can only speculate that this will go down well with the Academy in 2024.

Despite cutting ties with legendary composer Hans Zimmer and choosing to work with Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, the trailer’s music feels similar to Inception and Interstellar. The orchestral weight is massive, a sense of doom lings over us whilst a juxtaposition of uplifting energy also lies heavy. We know right from the start of the trailer that we are in safe hands again with Nolan.

You can check out the trailer below:

A 2023 Summer Smash?

So, it has been trending on Twitter over the last few days that heaps of people are flooding to watch Avatar: The Way of Water to see the trailer for Oppenheimer in IMAX. While this is mostly light-hearted fun and aims no bad blood at Avatar, it’s clear why people would do such a thing. Oppenheimer was filmed on IMAX cameras and is a revolutionary movie in the making. Nolan and his long-term collaborator and cinematographer, Hoyte Van Hoytema, worked closely with Kodak to make the first-ever IMAX film in black and white. So, of course, it’s a trailer you will want to see on the big screen!

Oppenheimer will share a release date with the upcoming Barbie movie from Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Robbie is set to play Barbie, while Gosling will play Ken. Will Ferrell will co-star alongside Michael Cera and Helen Mirren. While neither movie has been given a rating yet, it’s safe to guess that both will aim for a PG-13 rating to maximize return. Barbie looks fairly tongue-in-cheek and aimed at teens and adults, whilst Oppenheimer deals with more serious themes but will likely have no bad language or violence. So, it is fairly possible that the two movies could be duking it out at the Box Office come July 2023!

Credit: Barbie (2023)

Oppenheimer’s Star-Studded Cast

Christopher Nolan is one of those bucket list directors that stars are lining up to work with. He’s worked with some of the best stars in Hollywood across his impressive career with Christian Bale, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Michael Caine. With every movie he makes, he gathers an extraordinary amount of talent to light up the screen, and Oppenheimer will be no different. Joining Cillian Murphy in the Oscar-bound movie include stars such as Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid,  Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and rising actress Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer is set to be another spectacular achievement in cinema for Nolan. The man continues to push boundaries and take movies where no one else takes them, and Oppenheimer will surely be no different. Are you excited to watch it on IMAX? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

