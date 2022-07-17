Here’s Why Will Ferrell Could be a Great Barbie Villain

Will Ferrell makes a very convincing villain, albeit a goofy one that has to be over the top to be effective. But if one is being honest, anything that he does, that’s not dramatic, kind of puts him over the top in a big way. This appears to be the niche that Ferrell fits into since it’s the type of role he’s played whether he’s been the protagonist or the villain over the years, and it appears to be the type of role that people expect to see him playing whenever he shows up. But to think about him being attached to the upcoming Barbie movie makes one think that he’s going to be kind of a goofy villain, perhaps slightly less crazy than he was in Zoolander as Mugatu. Barbie is, after all, not quite as nuts as Zoolander, but it could be that Ferrell might find a role in the Barbie movie that could leave just as big of an impression. There isn’t a whole lot known at this time, but the fact that casting for this movie has been moving right along is giving a lot of people ideas of what might happen once the movie is released.
What makes Will Ferrell such a great villain?
It could be the fact that he’s not exactly a sinister guy like many other villainous characters that have come and gone over the years. He can certainly play a caricature, but when it comes to being a straight-up evil individual he’s more comical than serious. There are moments when Will has been able to put in a performance that feels a little sinister, but in the long run, this guy is made for comedy, and a lot of people have been able to see this for many years now. Where he’ll fit in when it comes to the Barbie movie is hard to say, but the fact is that he will fit in since he’s just that amusing.
How bad does a Barbie villain need to be?
The idea of Will being able to come up with a villain that is just as goofy as anything else he’s done feels like a possibility since it’s easy to think that a Barbie villain isn’t going to be all that bad. In a sense, this type of antagonist is bound to be someone that’s seen as a person who has the kind of clout that they need to be bothered by, but not someone that’s an evil mastermind. It’s Barbie for crying out loud, not an action series where the villain has to be someone with world domination on their mind at all times. But there’s a lot of faith that Ferrell will find a way to make this character stand out in a way that people will remember since this is kind of what he does. It’s a little surprising to realize who signed up for this movie and to think of what they’ll be doing, but at the same time, it does sound interesting to realize that the cast will be recognizable and that they will be part of something that’s been a long time in coming.
The Barbie movie needs to be firing on all cylinders.
That kind of goes without saying since the fact that Barbie is and has been a popular name for decades is a big reason why this movie kind of has to deliver on the name and the overall idea that Barbie is great enough to be turned into a blockbuster without failing at the box office. There are plenty of people out there who think that this is a great idea, but there are quite a few that are thinking that it will take something other than a star-studded cast to make this work. It’s easy to think that a lot of people won’t be remembering this movie thanks to Ferrell, especially since Margot Robbie is playing the lead role, but if things go well and everything lines up the way it should then there’s a good chance that people will be willing to say that this movie turned out just the way it needed to. As things move along and the release date gets closer, one can’t help but think that it won’t take much of a slip for this movie to falter, but if it does go off without a hitch it could become a memorable part of 2022.
It’ll be a spectacle, that’s for certain.
Barbie is still a big name in pop culture no matter what has changed or stayed the same. A live-action movie was bound to happen at some point, right? A lot of people are waiting patiently for this to happen, and it’s not tough at all to think that the theaters are going to be crowded for at least a weekend, if not more, as Barbie-loving fans will be flocking to their seats.