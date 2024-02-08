The groundbreaking movie, Talk to Me, was one of the standout horror movies of 2022. From renowned studio A24, the movie earned an impressive $92 million against a modest budget of $4.5 million. After its cinematic release, it has continued climbing in the streaming world.
What’s so astounding about this triumph is the fact that the movie was helmed by first time filmmakers and twin-brothers, Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. After rising to fame as YouTube sensations, these two visionary minds showcased that their creative abilities can shine in the world of movies too. So, let’s dive into the story behind Talk to Me and the emerging filmmakers who crafted the movie masterfully.
What Was ‘Talk to Me’ About?
Talk to Me follows a group of friends who stumble upon an embalmed hand that has the power to conjure spirits. Intrigued by the thrill of communicating with the supernatural, they become hooked on the experience. However, their harmless experimentation takes a dark turn as they unwittingly unleash terrifying supernatural forces that wreak havoc on their lives. As the friends struggle to control the malevolent spirits they have unleashed, they realize that some doors are better left unopened. The movie boasted a lineup of emerging Hollywood talent, and has carved a path of future success for Danny and Michael Philippou.
How The Filmmakers Behind ‘Talk to Me’ Landed Their Dream Job
Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou were born on November 13, 1992, in Adelaide, South Australia. Ever since they were young, they had a passion for creating. At 11 years old, they began posting backyard wrestling video to YouTube. Then in 2013, they created their channel RackaRacka. In the beginning, their videos were not monetised, and Danny even took part in paid medical trials to fund their projects. However, soon enough, their hard work would pay off and they would garner a massive following.
Over the years, the two showcased exceptional skills in story crafting, video editing, and VFX. To that, the majority of their material appeared like Hollywood level content, despite its low budget. As a result, this innovation captured the eyes of some big names in Hollywood, and in 2014, their viral skit Harry Potter VS Star Wars won them a trip to America. That same year, the two filmmakers got their first taste of Hollywood when they were hired in the Camera and Electrical Department on the horror movie, The Babadook.
Working on The Babadook helped the brothers hone their craft and learn the intricacies of filmmaking at a professional level. This carried over into their videos, which they kept filming alongside such projects. However, despite amassing over 6 million subscribers, the duo felt that they couldn’t fully express themselves on YouTube. Tired of the restrictions put in place on the platform, the two set out to make their first feature film. Talk to Me premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival on October 30, 2022. It was then picked up by A24 for worldwide release.
What’s Next for Talk to Me Directors Danny and Michael Philippou?
It’s no secret that Danny and Michael Philippou are proud of their home country. Despite moving to Los Angeles in 2019, they set their debut movie in their home city of Adelaide. However, their next movie is likely to place in the United States. As of the time of this writing, the brothers are attached to write and direct a movie adaptation of Street Fighter. Yet, this doesn’t close off the possibility of a Talk to Me sequel. In fact, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo stated how they have already filmed a prequel.
Told from the perspective of mobile phones and social media, the prequel focuses on the character of Duckett. However, the project is self-funded and has not yet garnered studio investment. As well as this, in August 2023, A24 confirmed that a Talk to Me sequel has been green lit. The movie will be titled “Talk 2 Me“, and the Philippou twins are attached to write and direct. Yet, as of now, the plot is being kept under wraps and no stars have been announced.
Where Can You Watch ‘Talk to Me’?
As mentioned, Talk to Me performed extremely well at the box office, especially compared to its budget. However, the film really picked up steam when it made its way to streaming. In the US, Talk to Me is available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Apple TV+, Vudu, and Google Play. In the UK, the movie is available to rent on Prime Video. If Talk to Me struck a note with you, here’s 10 more A24 movies to check out.
