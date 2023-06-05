Ted Cassidy was a man of many talents, and his larger-than-life presence left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Born on July 31, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cassidy was best known for his role as Lurch in the classic TV series The Addams Family. Standing at an imposing height of 6’9″, he towered over his co-stars and lent an air of mystery and intrigue to every role he played.
However, Cassidy was much more than just a spooky butler. He was a prolific voice actor, lending his deep, booming voice to various animated characters. He also had a successful career as a musician, releasing several albums and singles, including the hit song The Lurch. Throughout his career, Cassidy was known for his commanding presence and unique talent, making him a beloved icon in the entertainment industry. Here are 8 fascinating facts about Ted Cassidy’s career.
1. Cassidy worked as a Lifeguard
Cassidy showed off his impressive lifeguarding skills in his youth. In 1952, Astin joined FL Live Saving Corp and was responsible for keeping swimmers safe in the beautiful Ormond Beach area. He is also featured in a lifeguard museum and is the only famous person in it.
2. He holds a Major in Speech and Drama
Cassidy was a man of many talents, and in 1956, he added a university degree in speech and drama to his impressive resume. He was preparing for a life of dramatic performances and mesmerizing monologues, and we can only imagine his education’s profound effect on his already booming voice.
3. He covered President Kennedy’s assassination
Cassidy’s job as a mid-day disc jockey at ‘WFAA-AM’ turned out to be more eventful than he anticipated, as he found himself covering the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Cassidy rose to the occasion and was among the first to interview eyewitnesses WE Newman Jr. and Gayle Newman.
4. His debut was as a voice actor
Ted Cassidy’s debut was as a voice actor in the 1960 film The Angry Red Planet, where he voiced a Martian. He is best known for his work as the voice of the Hulk in the TV series The Incredible Hulk, lending his signature growls and narrations to the character. Another of his most memorable roles was ‘Frankenstein Jr. in the series Frankenstein Jr. and the Impossibles. Cassidy’s voice acting skills made Frankenstein Jr. a beloved character among fans of the show.
5. Cassidy and his Musical Adventures
In the groovy 60s, Cassidy was a musical sensation. He played the organ at Luby’s Café in Dallas and released two songs, The Lurch and Wesley, with Capitol Records. He even showed off his spooky side by performing ‘The Lurch‘ on Halloween.
6. He was the mastermind of the iconic catchphrase ‘You rang’
Cassidy played the unforgettable role of Lurch, the silent but deadly butler from The Addams Family. Originally, Cassidy was to keep quiet. However, he spontaneously threw in the line ‘You rang?’ during auditions, and the producers loved it so much that they made it his catchphrase.
7. Cassidy was “Thing,” too
In addition to playing his iconic role as Lurch on The Addams Family, Cassidy also portrayed the character of Thing, a disembodied hand that served as the household’s helpful assistant. Whenever both Lurch and Thing were to be present on-screen, an associate producer would step in. This would allow Cassidy to focus on his portrayal of Lurch entirely. Cassidy’s versatility in bringing both characters to life left a lasting impression on show fans.
8. His Movie Career
Ted Cassidy wasn’t just a master of voice acting; he was also a chameleon on screen, with an impressive range of movie character roles. He stole scenes such as Harvey Logan in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and he brought his signature brand of intensity to films like Mackenna’s Gold and The Limit.
9. He had a prolific theater career too
Apart from his extensive voice acting and television work, Ted Cassidy also made a name for himself in the theatrical realm. He appeared in several, including Mackenna’s Gold and The Last Remake of Beau Geste. However, his most notable role was that of Harvey Logan in the classic Western film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.