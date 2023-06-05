Home
Behind the Booming Voice: Fascinating Facts about Ted Cassidy’s Career

Behind the Booming Voice: Fascinating Facts about Ted Cassidy’s Career

Behind the Booming Voice: Fascinating Facts about Ted Cassidy’s Career
Home
Behind the Booming Voice: Fascinating Facts about Ted Cassidy’s Career
Behind the Booming Voice: Fascinating Facts about Ted Cassidy’s Career

Ted Cassidy was a man of many talents, and his larger-than-life presence left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Born on July 31, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cassidy was best known for his role as Lurch in the classic TV series The Addams Family. Standing at an imposing height of 6’9″, he towered over his co-stars and lent an air of mystery and intrigue to every role he played.

However, Cassidy was much more than just a spooky butler. He was a prolific voice actor, lending his deep, booming voice to various animated characters. He also had a successful career as a musician, releasing several albums and singles, including the hit song The Lurch. Throughout his career, Cassidy was known for his commanding presence and unique talent, making him a beloved icon in the entertainment industry. Here are 8 fascinating facts about Ted Cassidy’s career.

1. Cassidy worked as a Lifeguard

Cassidy showed off his impressive lifeguarding skills in his youth. In 1952, Astin joined FL Live Saving Corp and was responsible for keeping swimmers safe in the beautiful Ormond Beach area. He is also featured in a lifeguard museum and is the only famous person in it. 

2. He holds a Major in Speech and Drama

Ted Cassidy career facts

Cassidy was a man of many talents, and in 1956, he added a university degree in speech and drama to his impressive resume. He was preparing for a life of dramatic performances and mesmerizing monologues, and we can only imagine his education’s profound effect on his already booming voice.

3. He covered President Kennedy’s assassination

Cassidy’s job as a mid-day disc jockey at ‘WFAA-AM’ turned out to be more eventful than he anticipated, as he found himself covering the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Cassidy rose to the occasion and was among the first to interview eyewitnesses WE Newman Jr. and Gayle Newman.

4. His debut was as a voice actor

Ted Cassidy’s debut was as a voice actor in the 1960 film The Angry Red Planet, where he voiced a Martian. He is best known for his work as the voice of the Hulk in the TV series The Incredible Hulk, lending his signature growls and narrations to the character. Another of his most memorable roles was ‘Frankenstein Jr. in the series Frankenstein Jr. and the Impossibles. Cassidy’s voice acting skills made Frankenstein Jr. a beloved character among fans of the show. 

5. Cassidy and his Musical Adventures

In the groovy 60s, Cassidy was a musical sensation. He played the organ at Luby’s Café in Dallas and released two songs, The Lurch and Wesley, with Capitol Records. He even showed off his spooky side by performing ‘The Lurch‘ on Halloween.

6. He was the mastermind of the iconic catchphrase ‘You rang’

Ted Cassidy career facts

Cassidy played the unforgettable role of Lurch, the silent but deadly butler from The Addams Family. Originally, Cassidy was to keep quiet. However, he spontaneously threw in the line ‘You rang?’ during auditions, and the producers loved it so much that they made it his catchphrase.

7. Cassidy was “Thing,” too

In addition to playing his iconic role as Lurch on The Addams Family, Cassidy also portrayed the character of Thing, a disembodied hand that served as the household’s helpful assistant. Whenever both Lurch and Thing were to be present on-screen, an associate producer would step in. This would allow Cassidy to focus on his portrayal of Lurch entirely. Cassidy’s versatility in bringing both characters to life left a lasting impression on show fans.

8. His Movie Career

Ted Cassidy wasn’t just a master of voice acting; he was also a chameleon on screen, with an impressive range of movie character roles. He stole scenes such as Harvey Logan in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and he brought his signature brand of intensity to films like Mackenna’s Gold and The Limit.

9. He had a prolific theater career too

Apart from his extensive voice acting and television work, Ted Cassidy also made a name for himself in the theatrical realm. He appeared in several, including Mackenna’s Gold and The Last Remake of Beau Geste. However, his most notable role was that of Harvey Logan in the classic Western film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

 

Read next:

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Spencer Elden
September 13, 2021
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Napoleon Dynamite?”
June 25, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celina Myers
August 29, 2021
Best Girlfriend Ever Throws Impressive Lord Of The Rings Birthday Party
June 8, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Izabela Rose
June 18, 2021
A Harry Potter Reboot Could Be Happening
January 17, 2023

About The Author

deepajay
More from this Author

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.