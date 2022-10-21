What is Elijah Wood’s Net Worth?

Since 1989, Elijah Wood has been a star. Perhaps you didn’t know that he was already starring in hit movies in the late 80s, but he was. In fact, the actor’s first official movie role came in 1989, when he was cast as a video game boy in a movie titled “Back to the Future Part II.” It was kind of a big deal not only that this movie was getting a second part but that the eight-year-old actor was already working.
It wasn’t until 1990 that he landed his first television role, but the child born in 1981 is a star. We cannot even count the number of movies and shows he’s starred in since he got his start as an actor, but we do know it’s been a lot. In fact, he’s done so well as an actor that he has managed to amass an impressive net worth of $20. How did Elijah Wood earn a $20 million net worth?
The Early Days of Elijah Wood’s Career
He began acting professionally in 1989, but he didn’t hit it big for a few years. He made a comfortable living, but what is a comfortable living to a child star? He didn’t make much in those days, but he regularly worked, which is how he began to accumulate his wealth.
The thing about acting is you don’t have to be the George Clooney’s or the Jennifer Aniston’s of the world, making millions on every project. You just have to be hired and work on a regular basis to earn millions. Wood starred in many projects during his early days. The Good Son. Flipper. Deep Impact. The Faculty. He earned well in the 90s, but he never made millions on one project.
The Lord of the Rings
The world knows Elijah Wood as Frodo from the exceptionally popular Lord of the Rings books and movies. However, you might be shocked to learn that the movies that made him a household name did not offer large paychecks. We are not entirely sure what he earned per movie, but rumor has it that his paychecks started in the low six figures and worked up to the mid-six figures. Sure, this is a lot to those of us making six figures in a year rather than in a few months. However, people assume these movies paid millions, and they did not.
By the time he was done filming these movies, his income was bumped a bit. He was earning a reported $1 million by the end, which is more than actors such as Orlando Bloom were making when they shot. Again, this is not a lot of money to earn when the movies you made famous brought in more than $3 billion to the box offices alone. It’s a lowball number, and we imagine that Woods might ask more if there were another.
He’s Not Living Large
With $20 million to his name, you’d think he might live a big, splashy life. However, he does not. Elijah Wood prefers to keep things under the radar a bit. Yes, he works almost annually on new projects, but he chooses not to live in Los Angeles.
He resides in Austin, Texas. The home he purchased there is not what you might expect from a massive celebrity, but he did pay $1 million for it. He lives with his girlfriend, film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved. She’s Danish, and they’ve been together since 2018. They welcomed their only child in 2019. It’s a boy, and it is the only child that Elijah Wood has. He’s never married, and she is only the second woman he’s publicly dated on a serious basis.
Elijah Wood is Happy
He’s living his life off the radar unless he is working. He will give interviews when he’s got a project to promote. However, Elijah Wood is simply a nice guy with a reputation for being enjoyable to work with. He likes his privacy, and he doesn’t bother anyone. He’s got the luxury of living well with his $20 million, and we assure you it was well-earned.