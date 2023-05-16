7 Best Movies Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez is a Mexican-American filmmaker and writer who has carved a niche for himself in the movie industry with his unique style of filmmaking. He is known for his creative vision, unique storytelling, and genre-bending films. His body of work cuts across action, science fiction, and family films.
Over the years, Rodriguez has become known for his unconventional approach to the filmmaking process. He often writes, directs, produces, and edits most of his films himself, lacing his art with fast-paced action, humor, and the use of special effects and CGI. Here we run through some of the movies that showcase the brilliance of this master filmmaker and his ability to push the boundaries of cinema.
1. Once Upon a Time in Mexico
The final installment in the El Mariachi trilogy, Once Upon a Time in Mexico film stars Antonio Banderas as the guitar-playing gunslinger El Mariachi, who has been tapped up by The CIA to help prevent the Mexican government from falling into the wrong hands. The film employs unconventional camera techniques and editing to create the distinctive Rodriguez visual style exemplified in the film’s frenetic and fast-paced action sequences. The film features a star-studded cast, including Johnny Depp, Salma Hayek, Eva Mendez, Enrique Iglesias, and Willem Dafoe.
2. Hypnotic
Robert Rodriguez rarely does big-budget movies but in this 2023 science fiction thriller, he commits $65 million to deliver a film that stays true to his style in spite of three production breaks and an insurance lawsuit. The film centers on a detective who investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. In keeping with his penchant for working solo or at best with a tight inner circle, Rodriguez drafts his family members on the project. His son Sid Rodriguez is the special effects technician while Rebel Rodriguez is the full-time composer, two other of his kids also worked closely on the project. Hypnotic stars Ben Affleck as its main character alongside Alice Braga and J. D. Pardo.
3. Desperado
A gritty portrayal of Mexican culture and its fusion with American action cinema, Desperado bears the hallmarks of a Robert Rodriguez movie with his dynamic camera angles and bold colors. The film also features strong performances by its cast, particularly Antonio Banderas the brooding and charismatic lead – a guitar-playing gunslinger seeking revenge on the drug lord who killed his love. The chemistry between El Mariachi (Banderas) and Carolina (Salma Hayek) is a highlight of the film, adding depth and emotion to the story. Desperado is a stylish and entertaining action film that showcases Robert Rodriguez’s skill as a director, its success leading to a sequel, Once Upon a Time in Mexico.
4. Machete
If you are a fan of over-the-top violence, humor, and some social commentary, then it doesn’t get better than Machete. Danny Trejo, another long-time ally of Rodriguez, is at his most intimidating and grizzled best as the titular character – a former Mexican Federale turned vigilante. The film revels in its blood-soaked action sequences, often accompanied by humorous one-liners and tongue-in-cheek references. The film also features a large ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba, and Michelle Rodriguez, who all deliver memorable performances.
5. Planet Terror
A 2007 horror-comedy movie directed by Robert Rodriguez as part of the Grindhouse double feature project, which also included Quentin Tarantino‘s Death Proof. Planet Terror is set in a small Texas town that becomes overrun by flesh-eating zombies after a government experiment goes horribly wrong. A thrilling zombie film that moves at a breakneck pace, with Robert Rodriguez’s signature dark humor adding an extra layer of entertainment. The film boasts a talented cast, including standout performances from Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez, and Josh Brolin, and a roster of fun cameos from the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Willis, Tom Savini, and Michael Parks. Although it doesn’t push any new boundaries in the genre, it remains a highly enjoyable ride for fans of zombie flicks.
6. El Mariachi
Recognized by Guinness World Records as the lowest-budgeted film ever to gross $1 million at the box office, El Mariachi follows a traveling musician who arrives in a small Mexican town and is mistaken for a notorious hitman. Robert Rodriguez’s outstanding success in El Mariachi sets off a period of successful independent movies in the early 90s. The film’s use of traditional Mexican music adds to its sense of place and cultural identity, while also creating a distinctive sound that has become synonymous with Rodriguez’s work.
7. Spy kids
A fun-filled family adventure that follows the story of two young siblings, Carmen and Juni, played brilliantly by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara. When their spy parents are kidnapped, the siblings embark on a thrilling mission to rescue them, and in the process, discover their own potential as spies. For a filmmaker famous for his adult-themed action sequences, it’s great to see him fuse action sequences into the film without compromising the fundamental familial bond at its core. The success of Spy Kids led three sequels and a spin-off animated series, cementing its place as a beloved franchise in the world of family cinema.
