The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Micheal is survived by three kids, Prince, Paris, and Biggi Jackson. Prince Jackson was just 12 years old when his beloved father passed away. It’s beenn more than a decade; the actor has had to live without a father figurewho is curious about his whereabouts. Do you also want to know if he followed in his father’s footsteps?
If you are curious about these answers, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the ups and downs that Prince Jackson faced in his life and what he is doing now.
1. Early Life Of Prince Jackson
On 13th February 1997, Prince Jackson was born to Micheal Jackson by Micheal’s second wife, Debbie Rowe. He was born in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The eldest son among the three children received unlimited love from his father, but the same cannot be said about his mother.
He was brought up surrounded by many nannies under the care of his father, but his mother was nowhere around. Although Debbie and Micheal were married for only two years, they remained friends after their divorce. During the divorce, Debbie took $ 10 million as settlement money and handed over the sole custody and rights of the children to Micheal. After the divorce had settled, she came to know she was expecting their second child, Paris Jackson.
Prince was only 12 years old when his father, Micheal Jackson, tragically passed away. Prince was then raised by his father’s immediate family when he decided to join Loyola Marymount University. He joined the university in 2019 with a plan to pursue a degree in Business.
2. Prince Jackson’s Love Life
When Prince Jackson joined Loyola Marymount University in 2019, he met the love of his life, Molly Schirmang. Both of them took an instant liking to each other. They started going out in 2019, and it has been three years since they have been dating. But some sources claim that they have been dating for 5 years now!five3. Career Of Prince Jackson
Everyone was speculating if Prince Jackson would follow in his father’s footsteps. Prince admitted that singing and dancing kept their family together, but it was not the direction he wanted to go in. Unlike other celebrity’s kids, he chose to be at the back of the camera instead of being in front of it.
Prince Jackson admitted that he could not dance and sing like his father. However, he is still interested in the entertainment industry. He hopes to become a producer and director one day. He took his first step in the world of directing and producing by directing a music video for her sister’s band.
Prince is a thoughtful kid. His attention is not only on himself, but he also believes in helping others along the way. Recently he started doing charity work through the foundation Heal Los Angeles.
4. Prince Jackson’s Relation With His Siblings
Ever since their father passed away, the siblings have been closer than ever. Prince Jackson’s relationship with his siblings has been loving and understanding. Recently in an interview, he admitted to the host that their relationship is not about who is the elder and who is the youngest. Instead, their relationship is about being equal. They try to stay on the same level as one another.
All of them have different strengths, and whenever someone lacks strength in a field or any walk of life, they complement one another. Prince Jackson recalled how his father used to believe that since Prince was the oldest, his siblings would always be taken care of. His father gave him the best advice, saying:
“My father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example”
5. Other Facts About Prince Jackson
Here are some more facts about Prince Jackson that you probably didn’t know about.
- His official name on the birth certificate is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.
- Prince Jackson has a Net worth of $100 Million.
- When Prince Jackson was little, he was forced to wear a Veil. His mother, Debbie, said that she insisted on the Viel to protect her child from being kidnapped and from the paparazzi.
- Micheal Jackson was a loving father to all his kids.
- It has always been speculated that Prince was not the biological son of Micheal Jackson. However, a friend of Micheal Jackson confirmed that Micheal had confided in him four months before his death. Micheal told his friend that the actor Mark Lester is the father of Prince Jackson.
- The kids were caught up in the ugliest custody battle as kids. Their uncles and aunts conspired to take their custody from their grandmother and their fortune as well.
- T.J. Jackson has been a constant support system from Prince Jackson ever since he took joint custody of him and his siblings.
Although Prince Jackson is the son of one of the most famous and followed stars, he loves to lead a low-key life. While fans used to pass out at his father’s concerts, Prince only had a close circle of friends. Nevertheless, he loves his father a lot and misses him every day.