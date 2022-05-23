Weruche Opia has been acting professionally for more than 10 years. Although she has earned a lot of success during that time, her journey hasn’t always been easy. In an industry where nothing is ever guaranteed and opportunities can be even more difficult for Black women, Weruche has managed to persevere. She got a major break in 2020 when she was cast in the TV series I May Destroy You which starred Michaela Coel. Even though the show lasted for just one season, it was acclaimed by critics and viewers alike. 2022 has also been a big year for Weruche thanks to her role in the show High Desert, and she hopes to keep things moving in this direction for years to come. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Weruche Opia.
1. She Was Born in Nigeria
England is the country that most people associate with Weruche Opia, but in reality, it’s not where she’s originally from. Weruche was born in Nigeria where she lived until she was 13 when her family relocated to the United Kingdom. Her father is an author and an educator and her mother is a TV host.
2. She Almost Turned Down I May Destroy You
Being cast in I May Destroy You is one of Weruche’s biggest roles to date, but it almost didn’t happen. After learning more about the series and realizing that her character would have to do a scene involving a threesome, Weruche was prepared to walk away from the role. However, she and Michaela Coel were able to come to an agreement to use a body double and Weruche was excited to accept the part.
3. She Studied Sociology
Not only is Weruche talented and dedicated, but she is also educated. Weruche studied sociology and drama at the University of the West of England, Bristol. While there are lots of actors who opt to skip formal acting training, Weruche’s schooling has certainly been beneficial to her.
4. Her Faith is Important to Her
Weruche was raised in a Christian family, and her love for God is something that has stayed with her into adulthood. Her faith is at the top of her priority list and she isn’t afraid to share that with the world. In fact, her religious beliefs are why she doesn’t do sex scenes or nudity in her acting.
5. She’s An Entrepreneur
Most people are familiar with the fact that Weruche is a very creative person, but they may not know that she is also very business-minded. She is the CEO of a clothing company she started called Jesus Junkie Clothing. Her items include t-shirts and sweatshirts.
6. She’s Mindful of the Kinds of Roles She Takes
In an industry where work can be hard to come by, lots of actors feel pressure to take every role that comes their way. At this point in her career, however, Weruche is mindful of the kinds of characters she plays. Weruche told The Guardian, “I found that the work I was being offered was the sassy rude girl who snaps her fingers and is a stereotypical young black girl. Unfortunately, that was all the work that was available for young black women then – about five or six years ago – which was pitiful. I did it for a while – in [the TV series] Bad Education, in Top Boy – but then I made a conscious decision and told my team I didn’t want to do those roles any more.”
7. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Weruche’s career isn’t the only area of her life where she’s not afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. She has also made it a point to use her platform to raise awareness for causes such as ending racism and police brutality. She also encourages her followers to educate themselves on these issues.
8. She Likes to Help Others
When Weruche was a teenager, she went through a phase where she was smoking marijuana on a regular basis. This eventually started to cause issues in her everyday life. Now, she wants to help others who are dealing with similar issues. According to an article from Elle, “she has philanthropic aspirations in the field of drug rehabilitation and supporting people affected by addiction”.
9. She Likes to Travel
On top of having lived in two countries, Weruche has also gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling. She loves being able to explore new places. Some of the countries she’s visited include Italy, the Philippines, and the United States. As her career continues to blossom, Weruche will get the chance to visit even more places.
10. Family Is Important to Her
Weruche isn’t the kind of actress who likes to have the entire world in her personal life. As a result, there isn’t lots of information out there on her life outside of acting. One thing we do know about her, though, is that she has close bonds with her loved ones and she enjoys spending time with them whenever she gets the chance.