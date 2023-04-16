5 Facts About The Flash In The Comics

Possessing the ability to seemingly defy several laws of nature is just one of the cool stuff about The Flash in the comics. Created by Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert, the DC Comics character is known for his superspeed which enables him to run and even think faster than the average human. The character also uses superhuman reflexes to fight and avert danger.
Since the character’s inception, there have been at least five characters who depicted the Flash and each one belongs to at least one DC premier team comprising of the Justice Society of America, the Justice League, and the Teen Titans. From Jay Garrick, to Barry Allen, Wally West, Bart Allen, and Avery Ho, DC Comics fans have seen several characters take on The Flash mantle. While superspeed is the most common trait of the Flash, the different characters have a few things that distinguish them from the rest.
5. Wally West Is The Fastest Flash In The Comics
Wally West is not just the fastest Flash but the fastest being in the entire DC Multiverse. Barry Allen is the only Flash that comes close to competing with West’s abilities. Like others, Wally possesses superspeed abilities to run and think at a high velocity but he can also control the speed in special ways. He has a special connection to the Speed Force from where he draws his power and this bond cannot be cut off, unlike his counterparts. Hence, his power manifests in different ways that put him ahead of other speedsters.
4. Kingdom Come Flash Is The Strongest Flash In Comics
Developed from an original idea by writers – Mark Waid and Alex Ross for DC Comics, Kingdom Come is a four-issue comic book miniseries published in 1996. Kingdom Come‘s Flash is among the last wave of action figures produced under DC Direct and it’s considered an amalgamation of all the Flashes in the multiverse, making it the strongest. Also, The storyline points to the fact that Wally West is identified as the Kingdom Come Flash but this character seems to possess something from all other Flashes. He has Jay Garrick’s metal hat and a bit of Barry Allen’s costume while most of his speed traits came from Wally West.
3. Jay Garrick Is The First Flash
Jay Garrick is the first Flash introduced by DC Comics and he is considered the original Flash. Setting the pace for other speedsters, Garrick joined the Justice Society alongside other superheroes. He got his superspeed power in 1938 by accident after inhaling heavy water vapor while taking a smoke break in school. When Garrick realized he could run really fast and his reflexes were more alert, he left his college football career and became a superhero, using his power to protect the city from the bad guys. Interestingly, the first Flash didn’t wear a mask for years but was able to hide his true identity by vibrating his body while in public to make it impossible to capture him on camera.
2. Before The Justice League, The Flash Was A Member Of The Justice Society Of America
The Justice Society Of America (JSA) is listed as the first team of superheroes in comic books. The original members include Flash and other popular superheroes like Green Lantern. The JSA was popular until the late 1940s when the adventures of the members were cancelled. However, after several adjustments to suit new rules in the comics industry, DC Comics brought back several members of the Justice Society with significant changes to their features and organized them under a new team – the Justice League of America.
1. Flash Comics Was Canceled In 1949
Jay Garrick’s Flash almost became the last as Flash Comics was canceled in 1949 following the release of 104 issues. The popularity of superheroes declined after World War II and this led to less demand for comic books, as well as the cancellation of the comic book series about The Flash. All-Flash was the first to go as it was canceled in 1948 before Flash Comics after just 32 issues. All-Star Comics lingered longer but was later ousted in 1951 after 57 issues.
The reason for the cancelation, or one of it, was traced to the alleged role comic books played in fueling juvenile delinquency. Subsequently, the Comics Code Authority was implemented in 1954 to regulate comic content and publishers gradually reintroduced superhero lores into the system. Two years after the Comics Code Authority was implemented, DC Comics revamped The Flash, and Barry Allen was born. Allen was introduced with a new background story and a detailed costume.
