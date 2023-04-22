10 Things You Didn’t Know About Wonder Woman’s Chris Pine

In most circles, Chris Pine needs no introduction. He’s a well-known actor that has graced big and small screens globally. The star is mostly known for his role as Kirk in the Star Trek Franchise. He also made waves in DC Comic’s Wonder Woman, where he played Steve Trevor.
To sum it up, the star has a catalog of movies and shows that cut across all genres. Whether he’s acting, producing, or writing, he always adds that special Pines touch. Needless to say, there’s more to him than meets the eye. So, here are a few interesting facts about him.
1. Chris Pine’s Parents Were Actors
Many Hollywood actors have at least one parent who’s also an actor. The situation isn’t any different with Chris Pine, whose father and mother were both Hollywood stars. His father, Robert Pine, starred in the Star Trek Franchise (Voyager and Enterprise). His mother, Gwynne Gilford, was also an actor who later became a psychotherapist. Needless to say, Chris Pine has carried on his family’s legacy and even topped his parent’s achievements in the industry.
2. The Spitting Saga Was A Joke
The bob haircut and the hilarious memes aren’t the only things that the 2022 Vernice Film Festival is remembered for. In addition to all that drama is the spitting saga. Rumors quickly spread after a short clip surfaced online showing Harry Styles and Chris Pine in a rather unclear situation where it seemed as if Styles spat on Pines. But the truth couldn’t be any further from that. According to Chris, the stars were simply exchanging a joke, which seemed to be an in-house joke.
3. Chris Pine Voiced Peter Paker In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in December 2018 with a slightly convoluted storyline. Several “spider people” from parallel universes assembled together with the intention of stopping Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber). Some of the alternate spider people were voiced by Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Nicholas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), and Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker). Then there’s Chris Pine, who voiced Peter Parker, the original Spider-man from Earth.
4. Chris Pine Is A Big Fan Of Michelle Rodriguez
Fast and Furious‘ Michelle Rodriguez happens to be Chris Pine’s co-star in the action-packed movie Dungeon and Dragon: Honor Among Thieves. As usual, she brought her A-game to the screen. Altogether, it turned out to be a life-changing moment for Pine, who happens to be a big fan of Rodriguez. He even acknowledged that he was excited when he learned they would be working together in the movie.
5. He Was Goaded Into Cutting His Hair
Chris Pine rocked a bob hairstyle at the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. This caused another stir around the event, which already had a fair amount of drama. Pine instantly became the center of hilarious memes during the tour.
But that’s not exactly why he let the bob go. The actor thought he looked “fly” until his publicist compared him to Jennifer Aniston, and not in a particularly flattering way. That was it. Pine said, “He couldn’t unhear it”. So, he presently wears shorter hair.
6. He Feels The Star Trek Franchise Is Cursed
Chris Pine has starred in three Star Trek movies so far and undoubtedly will still be playing his role as Captain Kirk in the 4th sequel of the Franchise. Of course, that’s if it ever gets produced. It’s more than six years since the sequel Star Trek Beyond was released. Although it wasn’t bad, the movie didn’t perform as expected.
Despite having a great story on ground, the fourth sequel was cut off in the knees after director Matt Shekman left in favor of Marvel’s Fantastic Four. This further delayed production, and there is no confirmed release date for now. The crippling delay of the fourth sequel must have weighed in on Chris Pine, who feels the franchise is “cursed”.
7. Chris Pine Is Frustrated With Star Trek
In February 2022, Star Trek fans were relieved when producer J.J Abrams announced that the movie would be on big screens later in the year. Of course, the movie would star Chris Pine and stars from the previous sequels. It is only fair to assume that these actors were informed about the fact. As it turns out, Chris Pine, who plays Captain Kirk, had no idea the movie was scheduled to be released later in the year. “I don’t know anything….In Star Trek Land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors…I would say it’s frustrating…” the actor revealed in an interview.
8. He Believes Dungeon and Dragons Helps People Escape Real World Problems
Once the movie adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons was released, it was an instant hit, grossing more than 38 million dollars in the opening weekend. Chris Pine, who played Edgin, the guilt-stricken leader of the band of thieves, said he watched the movie more times than many of his previous ones. This says a lot for an actor that has played leading roles in many successful movies. Pine drove the point home when he said, “To come out and see the audience’s faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are alive. They want to talk about it. They’re in a great mood. The world is so shitty, so why not use this vehicle — big-budget cinema — to make people feel better.”
9. Chris Pine Is Often Mistaken For Other People
Chris Pine isn’t immune to being mistaken for some other celebrity actor in Hollywood. When he starred as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that a fan once thought he was Joey Lawrence from Dancing With The Stars. Recalling the incident, Pine said he would remember it for the rest of his life.
However, this isn’t the first time the actor has been mistaken for someone else. Pine counted four other actors, he’s often mistaken. They are Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Matt Damon. But Joey Lawrence was a first for him, and it definitely left an impression.
10. His Community Of Fans Has A Unique Moniker
Here’s a little-known fact, Chris Pine has a community of loyal fans with a hilarious but unique name — The Pine Nuts. When asked how he felt about it, Pine replied that they are the best fans on the planet and they have a great name. He further mentioned that he’s proud of his fans and joked about them having incredible taste in actors.
