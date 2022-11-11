Chris Redd’s Filmography

Chris Redd may have been an unfamiliar name to most unless you’re an SNL fanatic, as that’s where he’s best known. However, the actor recently left the hit sketch series and has already launched a new standup special on HBO as the first season of SNL without him since he joined has gotten five episodes deep into its newest season. SNL wasn’t the only series Chris Redd was attached to last year from NBC that’s no longer on the air. Still, the actor and comedian never let the loss of the most popular stops in his career slow him down, as his new HBO special made with Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco was just released this month. Below, we’ve detailed the career of Chris Redd, from his movie roles to television roles, both leading and supporting, and of course, his solid run on Saturday Night Live, the overall filmography of Chris Redd, and more of the actor and comedian’s work.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live has been a national debut for some of the most well-known comedians and actors in comedy today. Still, while Chris Redd had a memorable run on Saturday Night Live, his career started before being cast as a member of SNL for the 43rd season in 2017. From the debut of Chris Redd as an SNL cast member, Chris Redd, along with his frequent SNL and beyond collaborator, Kenan Thompson, and others, for an original song on SNL titled “Come Back Barack.” Impressively, Chris Redd was denied for Saturday Night Live the first time the comedian auditioned. Still, the second audition did the trick, as he was cast that year alongside Heidi Gardner and Luke Null, although Null only stayed for his debut season. As Chris Redd was a member of SNL from 2017 to 2022, something sought after for other actors to add to their filmography like Chris Redd has, especially with such an extended stay, compared to recent years. However, the filmography of Chriss Redd started before SNL, and the rest of his filmography, while short, may surprise you.
Chris Redd Movie Filmography
As stated above, before Chris Redd got the job on Saturday Night Live after his second audition, he had roles in film and television that added some impressive work to his filmography. Still, his movie roles aren’t quite as often as his television roles have been, but most have been minor. Before Saturday Night Live, Chris Redd was in two movies, one of which was heavily attached to several SNL alumni, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. The other film Chris Redd added to his filmography early in his career was the comedy mystery thriller Handsome, as a detective, alongside other actors Jeff Garlin, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Leah Remini, and others. Since Saturday Night Live, Chris Redd was never too busy for other roles. With a good amount of comedy horror films under his filmography, as well as the popular movie Joker as a comedy club emcee and the upcoming biographical film Spinning Gold, in which Chris Redd will portray the famous disc jockey, Frankie Crocker.
Chris Redd Television Filmography
While Saturday Night Live may be the flagship television series for Chris Redd, he had roles early in his Saturday Night Live career, as well as before and after. Most recently, along with his leave from Saturday Night Live, the NBC series that starred Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd as brothers, Kenan, was canceled the same year. However, Chris Redd added roles to his filmography long before Saturday Night Live and started in Chicago P.D. with a single-episode role. Still, his following two roles were for several episodes of each program, Empire and Lonely and Horny. Like many comedians and writers in the comedy television industry, Chris Redd made an appearance on the IFC series Comedy Bang! Bang! based on the podcast of the same name. The next notable role that Chris Redd added to his filmography was his role in the wacky summer parody series Wet Hot America Summer: Ten Years Later. Then, he had a reoccurring role on another Netflix series, Disjointed, alongside Kathy Bates, Elizabeth Alderfer, Betsy Sodaro, and others for the two-season, less than two-year run of Netflix’s first multi-cam sitcom. Beyond his most successful appearances on television series, Chris Redd has also had a singular appearance in the revival of Will & Grace, provided voices for two episodes of Big Mouth, and appeared on The Simpsons this year. While Chris Redd may have left his most regular gig with Saturday Night Live and the cancelation of Kenan, the actor and comedian launched his series on Peacock, Bust Down. Unfortunately, most recently, regarding Chris Redd-related news, the comedian was attacked outside of a comedy club, which led to a canceled performance and three facial fractures.