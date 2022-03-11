Bella Heathcoate fell in love with performing at a fairly early age. However, she probably never imagined that it would take her as far as it has. Since beginning her acting career in her home country of Australia, Bella has become known to people all over the world. Her resume includes a mixture of film and TV roles and she has shown that she is capable of playing a variety of characters. Although it’s been a couple of years since her most recent on-screen appearance, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for her. Bella will be in an upcoming Netflix series titled Pieces of Her and the role will probably bring her lots of attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bella Heathcoate.
1. She Auditioned to Play Cinderella
Auditioning can be one of the most stressful aspects of being an actor because no role is ever guaranteed. Bella auditioned to play the leading role in the 2015 film Cinderella. However, the role ultimately went to Lily James. Even though missing out on the role was probably tough at the time, things have worked out well for Bella.
2. She Was In A Music Video
Bella’s movie and film roles aren’t the only time she’s been in front of a camera. She’s also gotten the chance to dabble in the music industry. In 2013, Bella appeared in the music video for the song “Shot At The Night” by The Killers. The video now has more than 111 million views on YouTube. To date, that is her only music video credit.
3. She Likes Lava Lamps
Lava lamps are one of those things that people either love or hate. Some people see them as tacky and over the top while others admire their colors. Bella is part of the latter group. She has been quoted as saying, “I have a bit of a lava lamp fetish. They are kind of hideous, but there is something so therapeutic about them.”
4. She Collects Skulls
Bella’s love for lava lamps isn’t her only quirk. Apparently, she also has a thing for skulls and she enjoys collecting them. Bella once said, “I collect skulls; I think that a beautiful skull is a really good gift for a guy.” She didn’t go into detail about what kinds of skulls she likes or where she gets them from.
5. She Loves the Outdoors
Bella spends a lot of her time on sets and under bright lights, but that certainly isn’t the only thing she likes to do. Like everyone else, she needs a break from time to time. When Bella gets time away from work, she really enjoys spending time out in nature and hiking is one of her favorite things to do. She also enjoys taking pictures of her outdoor adventures.
6. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Throughout her career, Bella has always made it very clear that she isn’t afraid to highlight the things that are important to her. Human rights are one of those things and she has openly shown her support for several causes such as the fight to end racism, education, and healthcare.
7. She Loves Scary Movies
Not only has Bella worked on horror projects, but she has also been a fan of them for much of her life. While talking to NME, Bella said, “I was really into it as a teenager. I loved The Craft and Scream. I loved to be scared. As I’ve gotten older, it’s more like Midsommar and Get Out”.
8. She Is Into Fashion
People in the entertainment industry usually have a close relationship with fashion due to all of the events they have to attend. However, Fashion plays an important role in Bella’s life even when she isn’t on a red carpet. She loves using clothing as a way to express herself and she isn’t afraid to get creative with her outlets.
9. She Is Happily Married
Bella has been fairly private in her personal life, so it goes without saying that her relationship isn’t something that she has ever really put on display for the media. However, Bella has been married to Richard Stampton since 2019. Richard is an architect and the couple does not have any children together.
10. She Likes to Read
Telling stories is how Bella has made a name for herself. Sometimes, however, she likes to be on the other side. She loves reading and she looks forward to any chance she gets to get lost in a good book. Occasionally, she even shares photos of the books she’s reading with her followers on social media.