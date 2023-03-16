Who Does Bill Murray Play In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania?

In an unexpected move, Bill Murray joined the MCU with a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Murray is only the latest acting legend to join the Ant-Man franchise, as the franchise already features Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, and more. While Murray’s MCU debut was unexpected, it is not surprising, given the MCU’s penchant to feature several industry heavyweights.
Up until the film’s release, Bill Murray’s role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a surprise. When the film eventually hit the screen, fans where delighted to meet Murray’s character, Lord Krylar? But is he a friend or foe, and how exactly does he factor in the movie’s scheme of things?
Who Is Lord Krylar In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania?
In the film, Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) accidentally sends a signal down to the Quantum realm, sending the Ant-Family to the subatomic realm where they meet Lord Krylar. Murray’s Krylar initially appears to be a friend to the film’s protagonists but is later revealed to be working for Kang the Conqueror as one of his governors. In the comics, Krylar only appears once in the 1972’s The Incredible Hulk as the Lord of the Isle of Assassins and dies as quickly as he is introduced. It is likely Krylar was chosen for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania because the Microverse in the comics is equivalent to the film’s Quantum Realm, and Hank Pym and his particles helped Hulk access the subatomic universe as well. While his appearance is brief, Bill Murray’s charisma and charm make his Quantumania role memorable.
What Is Lord Krylar’s Connection To Janet Van Dyne?
In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Bill Murray’s Lord Krylar is introduced as Janet van Dyne’s old friend, one of the allies she relied upon when she fought the Kang the Conqueror, who was exiled to the Quantum Realm. After repairing Kang’s Time Chair and multiversal energy core, she discovered his true self and dark past which includes destroying several universes. After she blew up his core, Janet waged years of battles against him as a freedom fighter before Hank saved her in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.
Lord Krylar is the first individual that Janet seeks out after the Ant-Family arrive into the Quantum realm. During Janet’s time in the subatomic universe, they were not only allies but also lovers. His new ‘Lord’ title however revealed that he had formed an alliance with Kang, leading him to betray Janet and attempt to turn her family in. Though his screen time was brief, Lord Krylar was essential in helping the audience and Janet’s family understand more about her time in the Quantum realm.
