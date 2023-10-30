Top 20 Gay Movies: A Comprehensive Ranking

Queer cinema has come a long way since the days of censorship and marginalization. Over the ages, gay movies have been celebrated for their artistic merit, cultural significance, and their ability to challenge societal norms. But with so many great films to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones to watch. That’s why we’ve put together the ultimate ranking of the top 20 gay movies of all time.
Taking into account the depth and authenticity of the storytelling and its impact on queer culture, here are some picks. There’s everything from coming-of-age stories to historical dramas, romantic comedies, and everything in between. So, without further ado, let’s delve in.
1. The Living End (1992)
Directed by Gregg Araki, The Living End is a punk rock road movie about two HIV-positive men who go on a crime spree across Los Angeles. The movie is a raw and unapologetic portrayal of the anger and desperation felt by many queer people during the AIDS epidemic. It’s a movie that challenges the idea of what gay movies should be and embraces a darker, more confrontational style of filmmaking.
2. Tangerine (2015)
Shot entirely on an iPhone, Tangerine is a micro-budget comedy-drama about two trans sex workers on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles. The movie is a vibrant and energetic portrait of a community that’s often overlooked in mainstream media. Altogether, the film celebrates the resilience and humor of its characters, while also addressing serious issues like discrimination and marginalization.
3. The Miseducation Of Cameron Post (2018)
Set in the 1990s, The Miseducation of Cameron Post tells the story of a teenage girl who’s sent to a gay conversion therapy camp after being caught having sex with her girlfriend. The movie is a powerful critique of the harmful practices of conversion therapy and a celebration of the resilience of queer youth. In more ways than one, it’s both heartbreaking and hopeful, with stunning performances by its young cast with Chloë Grace Moretz, Forrest Goodluck, and Quinn Shephard at the helm.
4. Love, Simon (2018)
Love, Simon is a coming-of-age romantic comedy about a high school student who’s struggling to come out to his friends and family. The movie is a mainstream Hollywood production that was marketed as a “gay teen movie,”. Even more, it’s notable for being one of the first major studio films to feature a gay protagonist. While some critics have talked about its sanitized portrayal of queer life, the movie has been praised for its heartfelt performances and uplifting message of self-acceptance.
5. The Watermelon Woman (1996)
Written, directed by, and starring Cheryl Dunye, The Watermelon Woman is a groundbreaking movie about a young black lesbian filmmaker. As the story has it. she becomes obsessed with a 1930s actress known only as “The Watermelon Woman.” The movie is a playful and self-reflexive exploration of race, gender, and sexuality in cinema. It has both a joyful and subversive vibe about it, and it paved the way for a new generation of queer filmmakers of color.
6. Beautiful Thing (1996)
This British romantic comedy-drama is about two teenage boys who fall in love in a working-class neighborhood in London. The movie is notable for its naturalistic performances, charming humor, and its sensitive portrayal of first love. For the most part, it goes a long way to celebrate the joy and tenderness of queer relationships. It does this expertly while also addressing issues like homophobia and domestic violence.
7. The Children’s Hour (1961)
Based on the play by Lillian Hellman, The Children’s Hour is a drama about two women who run a boarding school for girls. As the story unravels, the pair are falsely accused of having a lesbian relationship. Made in the pre-Stonewall era, The Children’s Hour came out when homosexuality was still considered a crime. It’s a movie that challenged the dominant narrative about queer people and paved the way for more nuanced and empathetic portrayals of queer characters.
8. Pride (2014)
This British comedy-drama is based on the true story of a group of gay and lesbian activists who raised money for striking miners in 1984. Pride is notable for its uplifting message of solidarity and celebration of queer activism. It’s a movie that reveals how queer people have always been at the forefront of social justice movements. Even more, it’s a reminder of the power of collective action.
9. A Single Man (2009)
Directed by fashion designer Tom Ford, A Single Man is a drama about a gay man who’s struggling to cope with the death of his partner. Altogether, it’s notable for its stunning visuals, poignant performances, and sensitive portrayal of grief and loss. Even more, it celebrates the complexity of queer relationships, while addressing the challenges of living in a homophobic society.
10. God’s Own Country (2017)
Set in rural England, God’s Own Country is a romantic drama about a young farmer who falls in love with a Romanian migrant worker. The film itself portrays a raw and visceral portrayal of desire alongside stunning cinematography. At the core of it all is the blatant celebration of queer love in an unexpected setting.
11. Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)
Blue Is The Warmest Color is a French romantic drama about a young woman who falls in love with an older artist. This gay movie is notable for its raw and honest portrayal of sexual desire as well as its breathtaking performances. Despite the controversy surrounding the on-set treatment of the actresses, the movie remains a powerful and influential work of queer cinema.
12. My Own Private Idaho (1991)
This one definitely qualifies as one of the most notable gay movies out there. Directed by Gus Van Sant, My Own Private Idaho is a drama about two young male prostitutes who travel across the Pacific Northwest in search of meaning and connection. The movie features dreamlike visuals as well as an unconventional narrative structure. Needless to say, that’s what makes it push the boundaries of what gay movies can be.
13. Happy Together (1997)
Directed by Wong Kar-wai, Happy Together is a romantic drama about two men from Hong Kong who travel to Argentina to start a new life. It wowed audiences with lush and sensual visuals and an in-depth exploration of themes like exile and displacement. At the end of the day, it challenges cultural and linguistic barriers and remains a touchstone of global queer cinema.
14. The Handmaiden (2016)
Directed by Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden is a South Korean erotic thriller about a young woman who’s hired to serve as a handmaiden to a wealthy heiress. Altogether, it challenges gender and class hierarchies and is a testament to the power of queer storytelling. Even more, The Handmaiden features intricate plot twists, sumptuous visuals, and a celebration of desire as a source of power and liberation.
15. Paris Is Burning (1990)
Another notable one as far as gay movies are concerned, Jennie Livingston‘s Paris Is Burning is a documentary about the drag ball culture of New York City in the 1980s. The movie featured nothing short of a vibrant and colorful portrayal of queer subcultures. Even more, it offered up a gritty exploration of themes like race and gender against a backdrop of the creativity and resilience of its subjects. Altogether, the movie inspired a generation of queer artists and activists, and it remains a landmark of queer cinema to this day.
16. Weekend (2011)
Weekend is a British romantic drama about two men who meet at a gay bar and spend the weekend together. Altogether, it features a naturalistic and intimate portrayal of queer relationships while exploring themes like intimacy and commitment. Overall, it’s a movie that shows how a simple encounter can change the course of one’s life and a testament to the beauty and complexity of queer love.
17. Call Me by Your Name (2017)
This romantic drama is set in 1980s Italy and follows the story of a young man who falls in love with an older graduate student. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name is known for its lush and sensual visuals coupled with its breathtaking performances. This work of contemporary cinema was brought to life by Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Amira Casar among others.
18. Moonlight (2016)
Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama set in Miami about an African-American man who’s struggling to come to terms with his sexuality and his identity. Altogether, its narrative challenges stereotypes about masculinity and sexuality. With a powerful message and stunning cinematography, this gay movie certainly stands out.
19. Carol (2015)
Directed by Todd Haynes, Carol is a romantic drama set in 1950s New York. It’s about a young woman who falls in love with an older woman going through a divorce. With its exquisite period detail and stunning cinematography, it no doubt set the benchmark for great gay movies. Even more, the film featured breathtaking performances by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.
20. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Probably one of the most popular gay movies to date, Brokeback Mountain stands out on this list. Directed by Ang Lee, it’s a romantic drama set in 1960s Wyoming about two cowboys who fall in love while working together on a sheepherding job. Altogether, it’s notable for its stunning cinematography and the powerful performances by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. It equally went a long way to celebrate the power and beauty of queer love in the face of societal oppression.