Jenna Elfman is probably best known for her major roles in the horror drama series Fear The Walking Dead and the ABC sitcom Dharma and Greg, but there are many interesting facts to know about the American actress. It is worth noting that she started acting in her mid-twenties with a small role in Townies, which was a 1996 ABC show. The series was about several 20-something year old friends, working together at the same restaurant. Before landing her role in Townies, she was only ever seen on screen in television commercials.
Everyone knows her nowadays for her role in the fourth season of Fear The Walking Dead. Ever since, her character she has captivated fans with her survival skills. Considering the growing curiousity around the actress and her character, here are five facts you probably did not know about Jenna Elfman.
5. Jenna Elfman Had a Previous Career As a Dancer
As stated before, she started acting after the age of 25. This is because she was professionally dancing and appeared in many music videos throughout the 90s. Amongst those music videos were Depeche Mode’s “Halo” and Anthrax’s “Black Lodge”. Her successful dancing career can be traced back to her passion for ballet, ever since she was five years old. Furthermore, she also had a scholarship and studied at the Westside School of Ballet in Santa Monica, California. Talent does not come from anywhere and was combined with a lot of hard work, which Elfman clearly put in. Gladly, she switched to acting, otherwise, fans would have never got the chance to watch her in Fear The Walking Dead.
4. Her role in Fear The Walking Dead Was A Departure From Her Usual Comedy Roles
When she started acting, Jenna Elfman was known for providing comedic relief in funny TV series like Dharma and Greg (1997-2002). She also starred in several episodes of Two and a Half Men and the Fantasy Sitcom Imaginary Mary (2017). It may come as a surprise that she decided to go in the opposite direction with a dramatic role in Fear the Walking Dead (2018). Actors should often strive to show their versatility, as such, the role was a good call for her.
3. Jenna Elfman Is a Scientologist
Born and raised as a Christian, Jenna Elfman became a member of the “Church of Scientology” after she got together with her husband Bodhi Pine Elfman, who was a practicing Scientologist in 1995. Since then, the actress has also joined Scientology and became a figurehead for the Church’s board of advisors for the arts, entertainment, and media sectors, joining the ranks alongside Tom Cruise.
She advocates the practice tremendously, appearing at several events. For example, on May 24, 2006, she participated in the Human Rights Hero Award event in conjunction with Scientology-affiliated groups Youth for Human Rights International and Artists for Human Rights (AFHR), which aims to bring artists around the world together to promote human rights awareness.
2. Jenna Elfman’s Philanthropic Successes
Over the years, Elfman has been active in several philanthropic endeavors. For instance in 2008, rather than receiving birthday gifts, she requested donations from friends and family, to fund the building of freshwater wells in Ethiopia. In 2007 and 2008, she donated prints of her lips on Valentine’s day to support The Humane Society in the US. Moreover, she organized auctions to raise money for Communities in Schools.
As part of her awareness-raising activities, Elfman modeled for a fashion show, read to schoolchildren as part of the National Education Association Read Across America program and hosted a party to raise money for environmental causes. Elfman is also a member of the board of directors of the Dizzy Feet Foundation.
1. Jenna Elfman’s Accolades
In 1998, she won her first award in the Female Discovery of the Year category at the Golden Apple Awards. She was also awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the category, Television Series Musical or Comedy, for her roles in Dharma & Greg. She was also nominated three times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. For her role in Keeping the Faith an American romantic comedy movie, she was also nominated twice for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in 2001. As her career continues to grows, there will likely be more awards in the actress’ future.
