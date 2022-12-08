“Come Clean Right Now”: Joe Rogan Calls Out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson About Steroid Use

If you have known Joe Rogan long enough, you’d admit he’s not one to run away from controversy. Joe Rogan is popularly known for his UFC commentator role and podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
This time, Rogan is on the news for calling out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to admit to using steroids. Although The Rock was popularly known for his “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?” phrase, this time, Joe Rogan is definitely the one in the kitchen.
On the Sunday episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan discussed Liver King, who was recently exposed for using steroids. For the uninitiated, Liver King is a fitness influencer named Brian Johnson.
While there’s nothing wrong with being a fitness influencer, especially in today’s world of online influencers, Johnson’s steroid use makes his entire career a lie. The Liver King is famously known for always promoting an “ancestral” diet composed of raw meat. However, with the revelation that all his muscle build-up had little to do with raw meat, it’s a sad day for all his fitness fans.
While discussing and elaborating on actors’ and celebrities’ use of steroids, Rogan jokingly called out Dwayne Johnson. In his words, he blurted out,
“The Rock should come clean right now.”
While not done, and with a smile on his face, Rogan continued by saying,
“He should make a video in response to the Liver King video.”
Rogan, being Rogan, made a voice impression of The Rock responding to the Liver King Video. Rogan’s impression was,
“I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying.” Then, he further discusses his thoughts about The Rock’s use of steroids.
“There’s not a f**king chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50?… He’s so massive, and he’s so different from when he was 30.”
To avoid coming off as a hater or something, Rogan clears the air by saying that people with physiques like The Rock need to come clean and be honest enough to publicly admit the truth about their fitness journey.
“If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing, but if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people that are listening to you, and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement…I don’t think it’s wrong, I think it’s smart, but you’ve got to be honest…When Mickey Rourke did The Wrestler, he told everybody.”
Has The Rock ever denied using steroids?
You don’t need to be a fitness enthusiast to have considered the answer to this question at one point in your life. Rogan wasn’t lying when he said Dwayne Johnson looks way bigger today than he looked at 30.
If Dwayne Johnson’s previous interview is anything to go by, Johnson has been open about his stance on steroid use. In that MTV interview back in 2009, The Rock admitted to having tried steroids when he was much younger.
“Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19. Didn’t know what we were doing…It’s not as prevalent today in our sports as it was ten years ago, but we have to recognize that a culture was created where it was OK to do that, and a lot of team managers, owners, and players who didn’t do it would turn the other cheek. We recognize that, and now we have to institute stronger penalties, which we are doing.”
While we wait to see if Dwayne Johnson will reply to Joe Rogan, we must take Johnson’s word for it and believe it’s all-natural.
What’s Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie?
While the debate for whether Dwayne Johnson uses steroids or not rages on, you can catch the actor playing Black Adam in the DCEU’s latest movie release, Black Adam. You can be sure to catch Dwayne Johnson in all of his glory, muscles and all, in his Black Adam suit.
Do you believe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson uses steroids?