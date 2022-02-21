Sarah Yarkin’s journey through the entertainment industry has been an interesting one so far. The young actress went from making minor guest appearances in TV shows to the leading role in an upcoming remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Although it may seem to some that all of her accomplishments happened overnight, that couldn’t be any farther from the truth. Sarah has been working very hard over the last few years and it’s great to see that all of her efforts are paying off. Once the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is released on Netflix on February 18, there’s no doubt that she’ll be getting even more attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Yarkin.
1. She’s A California Native
Sarah Yarkin was born and raised in California and she is very proud to be a California girl. She attended Piedmont High School where she was active in the theater program. These days, it appears that she is based in the Los Angeles area which is several hours away (by car) from where she’s originally from.
2. She Loves Being Outdoors
Sometimes all it takes is some fresh air and sunshine to make everything feel a little better. This is something that Sarah fully understands. She enjoys being out in nature and she loves to take in all of the beauty that it has to offer. She seems to especially enjoy hiking and exploring the wilderness.
3. She’s Also A Singer
Singing certainly isn’t the only talent that Sarah has to share with the world. She is also a singer and her latest single, “Rosy Glasses”, was released in 2022. It’s unclear if she is currently working on a full-length project, but people seem to really love her music.
4. She Likes Her Privacy
There are countless people in the entertainment industry who love sharing their personal business with the world every chance they get. Sarah isn’t one of those people, though. So far, she hasn’t revealed much personal information about herself and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to change.
5. She Was A Little Nervous About Living Up To The Scream Queen Legacy
Texas Chainsaw Massacre is easily one of the most well-known horror movie franchises, so Sarah knew that she had big shoes to fill when coming into the project. When asked how she felt about taking on the role of Melody, Sarah told CBR, “…it was a lot of pressure, of course, on myself, like, “Who do I want to be here? How am I going to pull this off?” What I found really refreshing about this script, as opposed to a lot of horror movies, is that it didn’t tie into the cliche of this hot tall blonde in a miniskirt, running and being overly sexualized. She isn’t sexualized at all. There’s nothing about her with a man or even in a romantic relationship at all. ”
6. She Was In An Episode of American Horror Story
Even though it’s only been a few years since Sarah made her first on-screen appearance, she has already gotten the chance to work on some very impressive projects. Among them is the popular TV series American Horror Story. Sarah appeared in an episode of the show in 2017 as a character named Riley.
7. She Played Lacrosse
Sarah’s life may be all about acting now, but there was once a time when sports played an important role. Sarah was a member of her high school lacrosse team and it appears that she still likes to play for fun from time to time. While acting and athletics are completely different fields, the skills learned in each can sometimes overlap.
8. She Went to UCLA
Sarah’s natural acting skills aren’t the only thing she’s relied on over the years. She has also put lots of time and effort into improving her craft. She attended UCLA where she studied at the school of theater, film, and television. Sarah has also gone through other training programs.
9. She’s A Producer
Being in front of the camera is where Sarah has spent the majority of her career, but she has also shown an interest in being behind it. In 2018, she was the executive producer of a short film called Alcoholocaust. We’ll all have to wait and see if she decides to do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
10. She Has Theater Experience
Acting in movies or TV shows is where most of the money is. However, like many other talented actors, Sarah got her start on the stage. She has been a part of several theater productions over the years. There’s no doubt that those roles helped prepare her for her on-screen projects.