How Final Destination 5 Pulled Off That Iconic Twist Ending

A jaw-dropping moment, the Final Destination 5 ending is iconic in many ways. One of the saddest ever seen in a horror franchise, the fifth installment in the Final Destination movie franchise, ended with an epic twist that left audiences sad and in shock. The shocking ending taught viewers one lesson – not to get too attached to any character, including the leads. No doubt, Final Destination is one of the best horror franchises out there but the entries stand out for their unique plots, casts, and creative death sequences.
While they have diverse reception from audiences and critics, Final Destination movies are binge-worthy if you don’t mind gasping out of fear now and then or seeing such gruesomeness as someone being ripped in half. Starring Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, Arlen Escarpeta, David Koechner, and Tony Todd, the fifth installment of the iconic horror franchise was theatrically released on August 12, 2011, to mixed reviews from critics. However, the film received much love from audiences, grossing $157 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. With a sequel in the works, let’s explore the epic Final Destination ending that got everyone riled up.
Final Destination 5 Was Always Intended To Be a Prequel
In case it hasn’t hit home, Final Destination 5 isn’t a sequel as presumed. The fifth film in the franchise is a prequel. While audiences were led to believe the movie is set in 2011, over a decade after the first one, the epic Final Destination 5 ending reveals that it’s 2000. Interestingly, Sam and Molly are passengers on Flight 180 which blows up in the first Final Destination film.
According to Eric Heisserer who wrote the script, Final Destination 5 was written as a prequel but this is not revealed until the end. The film began like any other sequel, adhering to the franchise’s signature storyline and horrific deaths. Nevertheless, subtle hints that connect it to the first film in the franchise emerged but nothing serious. Ultimately, the Final Destination 5 ending confirms that the fifth film is set before the first film, meaning it was a prequel all along. The idea for the twist came from producer Craig Perry.
Final Destination 5 Features The Most Horrific Deaths In the Franchise
One thing director Steven Quale and writer Eric Heisserer should be proud of is that they scared the daylight out of viewers with some of the most brutal death sequences ever seen in a horror movie. Beyond regular monsters, this franchise’s main villain is Death, the hardest opponent to beat. As such, it always finds a way to get what it wants. Final Destination 5 starts with a horrifying death scene that saw 103 people die when the North Bay Bridge collapsed.
Subsequently, the survivors pay the ultimate price in the most gruesome scenes. Candice Hooper’s spine snapped when she fell on the ground after cheating death a second time. Olivia Castle’s eyeball was burned by the LASIK machine and popped out when she fell to her death from a tall building. Isaac Palmer’s head was crushed by a Buddha statue made of metal. Dennis Lapman was impaled in the face by a wrench.
The climax was in Final Destination 5 ending where Molly Harper’s body was torn from the waist by one Flight 180 wing. Sam Lawton was incinerated in the plane explosion while Nathan Sears was crushed by Flight 180 landing gear. The final deaths happened while the main cast of the first Final Destination movie watched.
The Plot Twist In The Final Destination 5 Ending Is Unpredictable
One thing is guaranteed, the Final Destination 5 ending is not for the feeble-hearted. For the most part, Final Destination movies are predictable, thanks to the premonition of imminent fatality that begins each movie and how the survivors have to pay the ultimate price. However, the fifth movie delivered an effective twist that changed the narrative.
With things looking up for Sam (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his girlfriend Molly (Emma Bell) after watching the others die agonizing deaths, the couple decide to embark on a trip to Paris together. They believe they finally cheated Death and audiences were also convinced it would be a happy ending. Thus, nobody saw a plane crash coming, especially not the same one that happened in the first Final Destination film. Final Destination 5 ending shocked audiences with a scene straight out of the very beginning of the film series.
Horror films are notable for shocking twist endings, especially that final jaw-dropping scare that happens when audiences think the worst is over. This is what keeps the thrill alive and anticipation high. Final Destination 5 ending checks all the boxes for a great horror film ending that leaves audiences on the edge.
Does Final Destination 5 Ending Set Up The Premise For Final Destination 6?
Final Destination 6 has been greenlit and the film is already in development. As expected, details about Final Destination 6 plot are still under wraps but tidbits reveal that it will shake things up in a franchise that appears to be predictable. Consequently, there will be a deviation from the already established plot formula in the franchise that revolves around having a group of people who cheat death only to die in sequence. Instead, this installment will focus on first responders and emergency staff, who deal with death daily.
Overall, Final Destination 6 is poised to be more thought-provoking with deep spiritual and philosophical themes to match the epic Final Destination 5 ending. The only confirmed Final Destination 6 cast is Tony Todd who will be reprising his role as William Bludworth. Also, his character will get more attention in this installment as his background will be explored. Before the next Final Destination movie drops, here’s how the Final Destination movies rank.
Follow Us