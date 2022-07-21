Final Destination 6 Promises to Change Things Around

There are still people that are willing to follow the Final Destination story after five movies, and even after learning that part 6 won’t be a reboot, will still be excited to see another movie come along. But the claim that this addition to the movie series will change things and revive the idea is bound to create a few different responses in a lot of people. When speaking of violent deaths and disturbing images, Final Destination has been the type of movie series that has gone out of its way to create some of the goriest and most cringe-inducing visuals that can be imagined. Some folks have gone on to state that a few of the images do appear kind of overdone, while others haven’t been able to do more than glance at some of the images since, to be fair, they’re kind of disturbing in a lot of ways. But that’s kind of the point in a big way, as these movies have managed to show that death isn’t just gruesome and disturbing, it can also be purposeful and mean-spirited enough to rob people of their dignity and their life at the same time.
It’s still possible to tell a different story.
In all fairness, the Final Destination movies have been kind of entertaining since they do depict some very innovative death scenes. Even the strange cause and effect method that has been used to keep everything connected in one manner or another has been kind of interesting. But at some point, things did thin out in a way that made the movies feel less connected and more like random happenstance that continued to occur. Each movie paid homage to the one before it in some way, which was kind of nice, but there is a thought that after a while, even the more inventive deaths are going to be less than pleasing since the main theme of the story is that people are going to die because death’s design was upset and the balance needs to be restored. The idea of using death as a type of silent character in the movies was interesting for about one or two movies. After that, it became a bit too predictable no matter if the deaths became even more gruesome.
Breaking out of the mold could be difficult.
The truth is that these movies have all operated on the same premise, but thankfully during the second movie, it was made clear that no matter how careful a person is, death is going to come at one point or another. It could be said that this was made clear in the first movie since it ended with another death, but there was the indication that the final two survivors might have been in the clear. As the second movie shows though, everyone dies eventually, though there is the matter of a couple of survivors that were left up in the air. There was no mercy for anyone as the movies moved onward from part three to part five though, as everyone would eventually get it in the end, with no exceptions. Bringing things full circle though makes a person wonder if part two, which now feels like the unfinished end, will be where part six ends up connecting. After all, part five connected to the end of part one, which flowed into part two, and…you get it, I hope.
There are many ways to die and many ways to tell a story.
One has to wonder what will happen in part six and how it will reinvent or revolutionize the franchise. There’s been so much covered already in these movies when it comes to death and dying, but there’s always more that could be done and more to show. But getting people to react is bound to get harder and harder since the truth is that with each new and inventive death the bar is raised just a little bit higher, and at some point, it becomes nearly impossible to keep raising it without losing the quality that came with the initial idea. Honestly, the last few movies have been kind of interesting when it comes to the death scenes, but it’s also easy to say that they’ve become far more predictable.
Maybe it’s time to hang it up.
This is where a lot of fans would disagree since they want to see the franchise keep going. But really, how many different ways are there to kill people that are going to keep audiences in their seats? It sounds incredibly morbid, but the fact is that trying to get people to stick around for death and carnage isn’t that easy anymore. Audiences want something else, they want something new, and they want to be scared, disgusted, and entertained all at once. Final Destination has been able to do this over the years, but one has to wonder what will happen next that will keep people excited enough to stick around.