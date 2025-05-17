Who is Joseph Zada? Meet The Hunger Games Star

All eyes have been on Joseph Zada since the announcement of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast in April 2025. Zada is an upcoming actor with a lesser-known profile, but that changed when he was cast as Haymitch Abernathy in the second prequel novel in the The Hunger Games franchise. Stepping into the role of young Haymitch, which Woody Harrelson popularized in the original The Hunger Games films, is a big milestone in his budding career. Haymitch has been a fan favourite since inception, and fans are excited to see what Zada does with the role.
The Hunger Games franchise is known for serving as a launching pad for young, talented rising stars to shine, and Zada is getting his share. Zada’s casting in The Hunger Games film is one of the many projects he has lined up, and the future looks bright for the young actor. He has also played notable roles in movies and TV shows such as Invisible Boys, Total Control, and Bilched. As Zada’s journey into the entertainment industry continues to unfold, explore his evolving artistry below.
Where is Joseph Zada From?
Though he is making a statement in the American movie industry, Joseph Zada is an Australian actor. He was born in Sydney in 2005 and spent his formative years in his home country. Zada is still unveiling new chapters in his evolving artistry as an actor. As such, not much has been shared about his early years. The Australian actor is relatively new to the spotlight, and more details about his budding years are expected to be unveiled.
However, Zada has an interesting family background. While little is known about his mother, Jessica Brentnall, his father is Jeremy Cumpston, an Australian doctor who doubles as an actor and director. Jeremy is best known for portraying Connor Costello in the Australian hospital drama All Saints (1998 to 2001). Zada’s siblings – Hal Cumpston, Camille Cumpston, and River Cumpston are also involved in the entertainment industry, thanks to their father, who carries them along.
Joseph Zada’s Career Trajectory – Where You Have Seen Him Before
Zada’s casting in The Hunger Games prequel is not his first project as an actor, but his filmography is still a work in progress. He began acting in Australian projects in the late 2010s alongside his father and brother. Zada made his screen debut in Jeremy Cumpston’s 2019 coming-of-age comedy-drama Bilched, where he played Toby. In addition to playing Dr. David in the film, Zada’s father directed it while his brother Hal wrote the award-winning piece.
Zada’s next project is The Speedway Murders, a 2023 true crime documentary about the 1978 Burger Chef murders in Speedway. He made his small-screen debut in 2024, appearing in three episodes of Total Control as Daniel alongside his father. In 2025, Zada landed a prominent role in the Australian drama, Invisible Boys, portraying Charlie Roth, a closeted gay teenager caught in a web of scandal following his affair with a married man.
With no sign of slowing down, Zada has many projects lined up for the near future. He has booked roles in notable projects, including Prime Video’s young adult series We Were Liars as Johnny Sinclair and Netflix’s East of Eden adaptation as Cal Trask. The latter puts him on the screen with Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh and Challengers‘ Mike Faist. Zada’s breakout is improving with his leading role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. As a rising star tapped to play the legendary role of Haymitch Abernathy, he has some big shoes to fill.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Will Center on Zada’s Character
Joseph Zada has been officially cast as Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in late April 2025. At just 20, Zada is stepping into a fan-favorite role Harrelson portrayed in the first five installments to rave reviews. Set 24 years before the events of the original entry in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on Haymitch as a 16-year-old going through his journey of being selected as a District 12 tribute.
Sunrise on the Reaping throws light on Haymitch’s life before he became a Hunger Games victor who mentored Katniss and Peeta through their games in the first book and film. In this installment, Haymitch joins the other tributes from his district as a substitute after a tribute’s fatal attempt to escape the games. Before then, he lived an impoverished life with his mother and younger brother. As such, Zada would be stepping into one of the most emotionally complex roles in The Hunger Games series. Sunrise on The Reaping is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.
