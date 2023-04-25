Richard Gere is a renowned American actor and singer who was quite the leading man in the 90s. He set himself apart since his debut in Broadway’s Grease in 1972. Gere has since gone on to entertain audiences for over half a century by playing diverse characters.
Movies like American Gigolo, Primal Fear, Arbitrage, and First Knight are clear indications of Gere’s mastery of his craft. Besides his long-acting career, Gere’s looks have made him quite popular over the years. While his achievements are obvious, there are tons of unknowns about the actor. So, here are a handful of things you didn’t know about the star.
1. He’s Been Recognized For His Work
Gere has had a long and rewarding career as far as showbiz is involved. In fact, his contributions to the industry have been capped by nominations and awards. His first award was the David di Donatello Award in 1979 which he got for his role in Days of Heaven. Since then, he has bagged many more, including the Critics Choice Award in 2003 and the Robert Altman Award in 2008.
2. He Could Have Been The Lead In Die Hard
The Die Hard trilogy may be what shot Bruce Willis into the limelight, but he wasn’t the first choice for the role. The producers originally picked Richard Gere as the main character. Unfortunately, Gere was the belle of the ball at the time, so his schedule couldn’t accommodate it. So, he ended up turning down the role.
3. Richard Gere And Sylvester Stallone Don’t See Eye-to-eye
Tensions between castmates aren’t a rare occurrence in Hollywood. While some feuds don’t see the light of day, others are persistent and visibly disruptive. Gere’s bad blood with Sylvester Stallone falls into the latter category.
Their beef dates back to 1974, while they were shooting The Lords of Flatbush. The actors, who already didn’t get along, got into a heated tussle that almost threatened the filming. The director had to Gere, who emerged as the odd one out.
4. He’s A Philanthropist And HIV/Aids Activist.
Besides all the celebrity drama, Richard Gere also channels his energy to good causes. His passion for supporting HIV programs has transformed the lives of many patients. Even more, he has also created global awareness in preventing the spread of the disease. Altogether, his commitment has earned him recognition from international institutions, including the United Nations.
5. Gere Has Been Married Thrice And Divorced Twice
Gere’s love life has been quite a roller coaster. His first marriage to Cindy Crawford was a high-profile union that attracted constant media scrutiny. Unfortunately, it only lasted under five years as they parted ways in 1995.
Soon after, he started dating Cary Lowell, another leading celebrity known for her role in Licence to Kill. The pair got hitched in 2002 and remained married for 11 years. Unfortunately, it all ended in a messy divorce. Gere is currently married to Alejandra Silva, and they’ve been together since 2018.
6. His Criticism Of China May Have Cost Him His Career
Although Gere has already made it to the big leagues as far as showbiz is involved, he believes he could have achieved much more. Apparently, the political influences in the industry have something to do with it. The whole thing dates back to 1993 when the actor went guns blazing in protest against China’s Tibetan occupation while presenting an award at the event. The actor confessed that his demand in the industry reduced after his statement.
7. Richard Gere Is Listed Among The 50 Most Beautiful People
Gere’s ability to uniquely play genteel characters made him a leading man of his time. His role in American Gigolo as a distinguished male escort further established him as quite a looker. So, it was no surprise that he was listed as one of People Magazine’s most attractive men in 1991.
8. He’s A Musician And Instrumentalist
Needless to say, Richard Gere is a multitalented actor. So, he has a lot more up his sleeve than his acting talent. Since he was young, the star has been a music enthusiast and mastered multiple instruments. He showcased these skills in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, where he played the piano. He also played the trumpet in The Cotton Club (1984).
9. Richard Gere Is A Tibetan Buddhist
Although Gere was born and raised as a Methodist, he converted to Buddhism after visiting Nepal in 1978. His meetings with monks somehow transformed him into a solid Dalai Lama supporter. He has since founded a non-profit that owns Tibet House, tasked with preserving Tibetian culture and teachings in the Western world.
10. He Wasn’t Spared In The Gossip-mill
While Gere was practically the perfect fit for lead roles, his status as a heartthrob linked him to unsultry rumors. There were a few speculations about him having affairs with other celebrities. They weren’t quite untrue, seeing as he was in a bit of a situationship with married castmates like his co-star in Final Analysis, Kim Basinger.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!