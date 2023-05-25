Gossip Girl is widely considered one of the best teen dramas of all time. It follows the luxurious and privileged lives of the Upper East Side’s elite and explores their toxic relationship and scandalous family dynamics. It’s an addictive and binge-worthy show that has earned its legendary status in television history.
Just like any other show, Gossip Girl also had its good and bad moments. The show couldn’t stay at its peak forever, and understandably, some seasons were simply better than others. While several seasons fell below expectations, fans stayed until the very end to see who the real Gossip Girl is and where their favorite characters will end up. So here’s every season of Gossip Girl, ranked from worst to best.
6. Season 5
Gossip Girl season 5 is ranked worst on this list for a variety of reasons. First of all, it’s the season when Blair gets married to Louis, and this plot line gets dragged on for too long. Blair loses her identity along the way, making this such a pity for her character arc. On the other hand, this is also the season when Dan and Blair get together, leading to one of the most controversial couples on the show. Given their irreconcilable differences and different values, this pairing made no sense to the viewers. This season also revealed Bart Bass faked his own death to save Chuck and Lily, which is easily one of the most wildest plots the series delivered. Despite all these moving pieces, the season was still considered boring, earning its spot on this list.
5. Season 6
Gossip Girl season 6 continued right where season 5 left off. It gave viewers even more absurd moments and crazy twists. The most obvious one of all is the fact that Dan was Gossip Girl all along. Not only does this revelation make no sense, but it also felt very rushed. There are countless of times Dan was as shocked as everyone else about what Gossip Girl wrote. Fans were also supposed to believe that it was Dan as Gossip Girl who spread rumors about his younger sister’s sex life. To make things even worse, Serena still ends up marrying Dan even though he supposedly tortured her and her friends for years. There are more reasons why season 6 is not considered as good as the first seasons, but in all, it’s perceived as better than season 5 because it still felt like a good enough ending to the story.
4. Season 3
Ranked fourth on this list is Gossip Girl season 3. This is the season when the gang graduates from high school and go out into the real world of adults. Since the main premise of the show was based on their high school dynamics, most fans agree that season 3 was the crossroads for Gossip Girl. Jenny is the only one who’s still in high school and ruling as Queen Bee, while others are either at college or building business empires.
Some fans believe that the show should have ended with season 3 without getting dragged on for three more seasons. However, Gossip Girl was too popular to end like that. Fans wanted more of Serena, Blair, Dan, Nate, and the others. Season 3 was still a solid offering which gave fans several iconic and signature messy moments. Dan and Vanessa attempt a romantic relationship in this season, while Nate and Serena also start one as well. As always, Chuck and Blair rule Manhattan as the show’s ultimate power couple.
3. Season 4
Gossip Girl season four is considered the third-best season of the show, and how could it not be? It was shot in Paris. The scenes in Paris had fans in a chokehold, to say the least. It was the most visually stunning and aesthetically pleasing season of the entire show. Blair and Serena go shopping in Paris, Blair explores Louvre and meets Prince Louis, and Chuck falls in love with a French girl… The season is truly a breath of fresh air. On the other hand, it marked a significant turning point for the show, as Blair and Chuck seem to not see eye to eye, Blair gets engaged to Louis and also finally finds common ground with Dan.
2. Season 2
Ranked second best season of the show is Season 2 of Gossip Girl. The gang is almost out of high school and on their way to college. There are also several scandalous and mysterious storylines in this season, from Bart Bass’ death to Nate having an affair with a married woman. It all feels like a perfect continuation of season 1, making it one of the most on-brand GG seasons ever. What’s more, the season kicks off with some of the most visually stunning scenes in the Hamptons. Chuck finally admits his love for Blair, which was a treat for all Blair/Chuck shippers. Jenny’s character gets more and more out of hand, and Serena even gets arrested at one point. It’s one scandal after another, in true Gossip Girl style.
1. Season 1
Gossip Girl Season 1 is easily the best season of the show. It’s still a masterpiece to this day, and devoted fans all agree that it gave absolutely everything a season should give. It was groundbreaking in terms of unmatched soundtrack, timeless fashion, and exciting premise. The characters were realistic, authentic, and natural. Everyone’s story was perfectly executed, and every character was effectively developed. Season 1 truly set high standards for the rest of the series. It was a one-of-a-kind introduction to the scandalous lives of the Manhattan elite, and no other season was able to top that.
