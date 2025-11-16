Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Wish, What Would It Be? (Closed)

by

A lot of people have one time when they wish they could have a wish, and I want to know what some people would like (standard Genie rules).

#1

to forever confuse people about my gender lol i want to pass so bad

#2

To just have just one person person in this fkn world who gets me, someone who I can actually be myself with… A kindred spirit so I don’t have to face the world alone….
But to quote one of my favorite songs …” The person I’ve been yourning for, for so long, doesn’t really exist ,anywhere…”

#3

Mine is cringe but I would wish to be able to have a healthy relationship and a loyal girlfriend that would love me for who I am and not how I look.

#4

To solve world hunger. its sad that kids are starving to death.

#5

That my mother didn’t have dementia.

#6

No. I don’t want a wish. I would spend way too long overthinking the potential disastrous ramifications of my wish, and I couldn’t deal with that kind of pressure. I’m really bad at making decisions.

#7

#8

That I could have all my wishes come true

#9

That I could just eat whatever I want and stay really healthy

