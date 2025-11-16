Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Wish, What Would It Be? (Closed)

A lot of people have one time when they wish they could have a wish, and I want to know what some people would like (standard Genie rules).
to forever confuse people about my gender lol i want to pass so bad
To just have just one person person in this fkn world who gets me, someone who I can actually be myself with… A kindred spirit so I don’t have to face the world alone….
But to quote one of my favorite songs …” The person I’ve been yourning for, for so long, doesn’t really exist ,anywhere…”
Mine is cringe but I would wish to be able to have a healthy relationship and a loyal girlfriend that would love me for who I am and not how I look.
To solve world hunger. its sad that kids are starving to death.
That my mother didn’t have dementia.
No. I don’t want a wish. I would spend way too long overthinking the potential disastrous ramifications of my wish, and I couldn’t deal with that kind of pressure. I’m really bad at making decisions.
That I could have all my wishes come true
That I could just eat whatever I want and stay really healthy
