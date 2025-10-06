Bulgarian Woman Finds Out The Dutch Don’t Share Their Food For Free

Attitudes towards money differ around the world, so questions like “who pays this time” might have all sorts of answers. But sometimes some norms are so out there people across the ‘net have to sit down, log in and actually discuss what they just learned.
A content creator’s skit about the Dutch habit of making everyone split every bill went viral as the internet debated who should pay and why some people are obsessed with ensuring every last cent is accounted for. We got in touch with her to learn more. So settle in as you read through the comments, add your own and if you happen to be Dutch, feel free to share your thoughts below.
More info: Instagram
A woman’s comedy skit about how Dutch people will charge you for everything started a debate online
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
Image credits: yana_fitt
You can watch the full video here
&
In some cultures, you pay only ever pay for yourself
Bored Panda got in touch with Yana Lipcheva, who made the original post, and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. First of all, we wanted to know more about her real life experiences with Dutch-style payments. “The post mentions it was a true story, was there anything you left out? – The post is a comedy skit. It is inspired by various situations in real life, and the tendency of the Dutch to always split bills to the cent and to be very honest and accurate about what they’ve consumed, and what other people have consumed.”
Her skit ended up going quite viral, so we wanted to also get her input about why it was so popular. “I think many people can relate because they’ve been in similar situations with the same idea, as you can read in the comments,” she shared with Bored Panda. “In the end it comes down to cultural differences. There is no right and wrong behavior in my opinion. People and nations are different, and everybody has an opinion about sharing food. These opinions can differ vastly from one another. This is why this video went viral, mostly because of the discussions.”
The Dutch reputation for frugality is legendary, and with good reason. After all, the term “going Dutch” exists for a reason, although some chalk it up to the British using their opportunity to slander their rival. But in the modern world, the assumptions might still look similar. Invited to a birthday party? Don’t expect the host to pick up the tab for cake and drinks. Chances are you’ll be paying for your own slice and your own coffee.
Friends heading to a bar together? Forget about buying a round, everyone places their order separately, and everyone pays separately. Some groups even carry out the most surgical of calculations, tallying up exactly how much their beer cost compared to their neighbor’s glass of tap water.
To outsiders, this can feel shocking, even a little rude. In many cultures, generosity among friends is a social glue, people take turns buying rounds, hosting dinners, or covering the taxi fare. But in Dutch culture, fairness is prized above almost everything else. Paying only for what you consumed is considered not stingy but honest, and avoiding debt, financial or social, is seen as a sign of respect. Why should one person feel indebted when everyone can walk away clean?
This sense of balance extends beyond the pub or restaurant. A dinner invitation might mean sitting down at your friend’s table, but it just as easily might mean everyone is expected to bring their own dish, their own drinks, or even chip in for the groceries. The same goes for trips, movie nights, or even birthday outings, every person contributes their share, no more and no less. It’s an economic ecosystem that keeps everything transparent and nobody resentful, even if it occasionally leaves international visitors clutching their wallets in surprise.
Image credits: Ilnur Kalimullin (not the actual photo)
It’s important to remember that these are all just some jokes
Of course, there’s humor in the extremes. Indeed, people seem to love this sort of content regardless of what (or who) it’s about. Stories abound of Dutch friends carefully dividing the cost of a shared pizza down to who ate the extra slice, or of party guests reaching into their pockets before the candles on the cake are even blown out. But beneath the jokes is a cultural value system that prizes independence and equality. By ensuring nobody pays more than their fair share, the Dutch keep friendships free of unspoken obligations, and keep their bank accounts neatly balanced.
Plus, there are all too many cases where these stereotypes originated from one person’s particular experience and somehow were embraced as the norm. People make all too many assumptions from anecdotal evidence, particularly about places they don’t live in.
So while it might take some getting used to, the Dutch habit of making even close friends pay their way is less about being stingy and more about being fair. Think of it as the financial equivalent of the flat landscape, level, orderly, and with no hidden hills or dips. And if nothing else, it guarantees one thing: in the Netherlands, nobody will ever accuse you of not pulling your weight at dinner.
Image credits: Gabriella Clare Marino (not the actual photo)
People shared their thoughts in the comments
Follow Us