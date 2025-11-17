I Create Animal And Botanical Sculptures From Wool And Felt (8 Pics)

At Birchwood, we design beautiful gifts that are completely handmade and crafted. We often take on commissions for pet portraits. Every piece is designed and crafted by Amber and Debbie Johnson. We are dedicated to taking joy in the little details. 

More info: birchwoodfineart.com

#1 A Pet Portrait From Birchwood Fine Art

#2 A Hare Sculpture From Birchwood Fine Art

#3 An Embroidered Wall Hanging From Birchwood Fine Art

#4 An Embroidered And Needle Felted Wall Hanging From From Birchwood Fine Art

#5 A Shadowbox Crafted From Illustrated And Needle Felted Elements From Birchwood Fine Art

#6 A Needle Felted And Sculpted Mouse From Birchwood Fine Art

#7 A Needle Felted And Sculpted Hare From Birchwood Fine Art

#8 A Needle Felted And Sculpted Circus Mouse From Birchwood Fine Art

Patrick Penrose
