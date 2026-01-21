Who Is Ethan Slater? 6 Things to Know About Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend

American actor and singer Ethan Slater has drawn significant public attention for his high-profile relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. Their romance first became public after they co-starred in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked films. Unsurprisingly, fans quickly became curious about Slater’s life, career, and how he managed to capture one of music’s sweethearts.
While Ariana Grande has long been a figure in music and acting, Slater brings his own rich background from theater, Broadway, and film. Far from being just “Ariana Grande’s boyfriend,” Ethan Slater is a celebrated performer in his own right. He has earned Awards, nominations, and critical acclaim for his work on stage and screen. Here are six things you probably didn’t know about Ethan Slater.
1. Ethan Slater is a Tony-nominated Broadway Star
Ethan Slater first rose to prominence with his breakout stage role in The SpongeBob Musical. He originated the title role of SpongeBob SquarePants, first in the Chicago tryout and later on Broadway in 2017. For his brilliant performance, Slater was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Although he lost to Tony Shalhoub’s performance as Tewfiq Zakaria in The Band’s Visit, Slater won his nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical at the Drama Desk Award. That same year, Ethan Slater won Awards at the Outer Critics Circle Award, Broadway.com Audience Awards, and was an honoree at the Theatre World Award. Slater’s strong theatrical foundation is key to understanding why he was cast alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked. He easily brought his substantial stage experience to a major film adaptation.
2. Ethan Slater Has a Diverse Acting Career Beyond Broadway
While Broadway is where many first got acquainted with Ethan Slater, his career spans far beyond musicals. As far back as 2012, before he made his stage debut, Slater had appeared in a short film. He made his television debut in 2012 in a guest-starring role as Riley Porter in an episode (“Revenge”) of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. That same year, he also appeared in an episode of Murphy Brown. Since then, he has starred in a few notable TV series, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2023), Elsbeth (2025), and Gen V (2025).
3. Ethan Slater Lost His Mother at Age 7
Ethan Slater faced a life-changing loss when his mother died when he was only seven. This early tragedy shaped many parts of his childhood and personal growth. Born Ethan Samuel Slater in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 1992, Slater was raised in a Jewish home. With two older siblings, the tragedy initially hit Slater really hard. However, thanks to family members’ support, Slater was able to focus and remain committed to building a life for himself.
4. Ethan Slater Studied Drama at Vassar College
Ethan Slater built a strong artistic foundation during his years at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Slater graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama, a degree that shaped his path into professional theater. His time at Vassar exposed him to stage performance, directing work, and collaborative creative projects. At college, he participated in workshops that guided him towards serious theater training. One audition for a Shakespeare program, held while still a student, pushed him deeper into performance work and led him to audition for Tina Landau, co-creator and director of The SpongeBob Musical.
5. He Was Married and Has a Son
Before he began dating Ariana Grande in July 2023, Ethan Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay. The couple reportedly began dating in 2012 and married on November 11, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022. However, a year later, Slater filed for divorce in July 2023. It was while he was already dating Ariana Grande that the divorce was finalized in September 2024. Slater has described fatherhood as one of the best things in the world. Slater continues to co-parent his son and appears to have a co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife.
6. Ethan Slater Has Worked on Several Cast Recordings and Solo Recordings
Ethan Slater has contributed to multiple cast recordings throughout his growing stage career. He appears on the official cast album of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. The album, unsurprisingly, earned praise from theater fans. He also recorded material for Assassins, in which he played The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the celebrated revival.
So far, Ethan Slater has also released three solo recordings. He released his first solo single, “Richmond Rewrites,” in February 2019. Since then, he has released two EPs, Wanderer (2019) and Life Is Weird (2020). These projects underscore Ethan Slater’s creativity and his ability to thrive outside major productions.
