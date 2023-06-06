7 Things You Didn’t Know About From’s Hannah Cheramy

When her peers were likely still in diapers, Hannah Cheramy already had a career plan. She started showing interest in the performing arts from an early stage in life. Luckily, her parents were the supportive duo she needed to grow her career. As a child, Cheramy turned her home into a stage, and her family played the audience who cheered her on.
While she’s still on her way to becoming a household name, Hannah Cheramy has continued to climb the ladder of success since her 2015 professional screen debut. Before then, she was exploring the world of theater as a child actor. A few years into her acting career, Cheramy has bagged many award nominations for her performances in different projects. Get to know the Van Helsing actress via the following facts.
1. Hannah Cheramy Was Born In British Columbia
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Hannah Cheramy is a Canadian national. She was born on July 13, 2003, to Terry and Louis Cheramy, who raised her at her place of birth. Cheramy’s parents saw her through school, making sure she got the right education to give her career a boost. For her high school education, the actress attended Burnaby North Secondary School before going off to college in the United States.
2. She Is An Only Child
Hannah Cheramy was born as the only child of Terry and Louis Cheramy. While she prefers to keep details about her family private, it is public knowledge that Hannah didn’t share her childhood with any siblings. Perhaps her parents’ undivided attention helped her focus on a career path quite early in life.
3. Her Acting Career Began In Local Children’s Theatre Productions
As an only child, Hannah Cheramy had her parents all to herself and leveraged this to hone her skills as an actress. When she was younger, she often entertained her family as well as friends. Her parents also played a vital role by showing her the right way, and soon, she was in local theater productions for children.
Cheramy began her theater journey at the age of seven, and by age 11, an agent introduced her to the screen. Her early foray into the entertainment industry didn’t stop her from completing her high school education and getting a college degree. Armed with the knowledge of what she wanted to do in her career life, Hannah studied Theatre at the University of Michigan and graduated with a B.F.A.
4. Hannah Cheramy Was 11 When She Landed Her First Lead Role
While she began performing in the theater at the age of seven, Hannah Cheramy made her screen debut at the age of 11. This happened after she found an agent who helped her book commercial gigs. She also got her first lead role in a horror feature film in the same year she started appearing in commercials. Thanks to her passion for the arts and the energy she has invested in her career pursuits, Hannah is well on her way to the top. She has continued to grab roles in movies and TV shows, and most of them have done more than just showcase her talent; they are putting her name on the map.
5. As A Series Regular On ‘From’, Hannah Cheramy Has Expanded Her Fanbase
Though she identifies as a Canadian actress, Hannah Cheramy has spread her wings beyond the shores of her home country. She has landed roles in a number of Hollywood projects. Notable among them is her role as Julie Matthews in the American horror television series titled From. The show was originally released on February 20, 2022, and Season 1 aired on Epix. From Season 2 was moved to MGM+ and first aired on April 23, 2023. Cheramy is one of the main cast members on From, and the role has seen her share the screen with big shots like Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha Matthews), to mention a few.
6. She Got Her Breakthrough on Van Helsing
Before she gained more prominence on From, Hannah Cheramy had already landed her breakthrough on Van Helsing. Hannah appeared in four out of five episodes of the fantasy horror drama television series, announcing her talent through her recurring role as Dylan. Hannah played the role in 14 episodes spread across seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5. The series premiered on Syfy on September 23, 2016, and came to an end on June 25, 2021.
7. Hannah Cheramy Has Landed Several Award Nominations
The Canadian actress has shown she is one to watch over the years. As such, she has gained recognition from award bodies. Her first award nomination came in 2016 for her role in October Kiss when Young Artist Awards nominated her for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries, or Special – Leading Young Actress. The same role also earned her a spot on the list of nominees for The Joey Awards, Vancouver. Hannah has since nabbed several award nominations, including two at the Leo Awards in 2016 and 2017, respectively.