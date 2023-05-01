8 Things You Didn’t Know About Grey’s Anatomy Shonda Rhimes

When it comes to TV productions, Shonda Rhimes is one of the leading female names in Hollywood. Rhimes have created several award-winning TV shows with millions of viewers for major TV networks. Rhimes is an American television screenwriter, producer, and author.
Rhimes is the creator of one of television’s longest-running series, Grey’s Anatomy. Thanks to Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is the only ABC series on the top 10 list of longest-running TV shows. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Grey’s Anatomy’s Shonda Rhimes.
1. The TV Shows You Know Shonda Rhimes From
Although TV actors get most of the glory and fame, the show creators and showrunners play a significant role in keeping the show running. Shonda Rhimes was known only as a writer until 2005, when she wrote, created, and produced ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The show has featured several actors and actresses that have played some of television’s most iconic characters. Grey’s Anatomy premiered on March 27, 2005, and has aired over 415 episodes across 19 seasons.
Rhimes is also known for its spin-off series, Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013. Rhimes is also the creator, screenwriter, and producer of ABC’s political thriller Scandal. The series, starring Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, aired 7 seasons from April 5, 2012, to April 19, 2018.
2. Shonda Rhimes’s Early Experiences In Writing And Production
Shonda Rhimes developed an interest in writing and storytelling at an early age. Rhimes majored in English and Film Studies at Dartmouth College to pursue her passion. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 1991, Rhimes became a Black Underground Theater Association member. It was here she got her first experience in directing and producing. She wrote several fictions and directed and produced plays. When the time came to go to the University, Rhimes chose the University of Southern California, where she studied Screenwriting.
3. Shonda Rhimes’s Life Before Becoming A Professional Writer And Producer
While studying Screenwriting at USC, Shonda Rhimes interned with African-American producer Debra Martin Chase. To date, Rhimes credits her early success to having mentors like Chase, who was willing to show her the ropes in film production. Rhimes and Chase later worked together in the 2004 Ruritanian romantic comedy sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.
After graduating from college, she worked at McCann Erickson in San Francisco as part of its advertising department. Rhimes worked other jobs after graduating to make ends meet. Besides being an administrator, Rhimes was also hired as a counselor.
4. Shonda Rhimes Directorial Debut
Shonda Rhimes was a research director in Michael Tollin’s documentary film Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream (1995). However, Rhimes’ directorial debut and only production as director came in 1998 with Blossoms and Veils. The short film was written and directed by Rhimes and starred Jada Pinkett-Smith, who played Raven, and Jeffrey Wright, who played Ben.
5. Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal
Shonda Rhimes partnered with Netflix for future TV productions. Netflix announced the deal on August 14, 2017. With this deal, Rhimes will produce several exclusive multi-year Netflix Original series for the streaming giant. To solidify its commitment to working with Rhimes, Netflix purchased U.S. streaming rights to have older Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal seasons on its platform. One such production is Bridgerton, which had its second season released on March 25, 2022.
6. Shonda Rhimes Owns A Popular Production Company
Shondaland is synonymous with Shonda Rhimes, as its logo is seen in all of Rhimes’ productions. The production company was founded in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. With the company founded in 2005, most of Rhimes’ TV shows have been produced under the company. Rhimes’ first TV production under the company is ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Notable TV shows that have been produced under Shondaland besides Grey’s Anatomy include Private Practice (2007–2013), Scandal (2012–2018), How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020), Bridgerton (2020–present), and Inventing Anna (2022).
7. Shonda Rhimes Chose USC Because Of One Reason
Everyone has reasons why they choose or settle for a particular University. For Shonda Rhimes, choosing the University of Southern California was influenced by a news article she had read. The article claimed USC’s Film School was harder to get into than Harvard Law School. Not one to back away from a challenge, Rhimes saw it as an opportunity to study in the best film school in the country.
8. Other TV Shows Shonda Rhimes Has Produced
Rhimes has produced more than 15 productions to her name for television. Rhimes is credited as the producer of several webisodes like Seattle Grace: On Call and Seattle Grace: Messenger of Hope, which she created and produced in 2009. Rhimes executive produced the medical drama Off the Map (2011), which ran for a single season with 13 episodes before being canceled by ABC. Rhimes produced Still Star-Crossed, For the People, and Station 19. Shonda Rhimes has an upcoming series, Notes on Love, which has yet to have an announced release date.
