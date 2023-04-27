7 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore

Sabrina Impacciatore is a talented Italian cinema, TV, and theater actress. She recently stole the show as the feisty hotel manager on HBO hit series The White Lotus. Her character Valentina was one of the fan favorites on the show, and it’s all thanks to Impacciatore’s great talent and charm.
It’s safe to say that The White Lotus was a chance of a lifetime, and Impacciatore took it seriously. She gave her all to the role, and that’s why she’s one of the show’s biggest rising stars now. So, here are seven facts you probably didn’t know about the talented Sabrina Impacciatore.
1. Sabrina Impacciatore Was Born in Rome
Impacciatore was born in Rome, Italy, on March 29, 1968. Her parents are from Abruzzo and Sardinia, which are regions in Italy. She has lived in Italy for the majority of her life and is an established actress in her home country.
2. She Studied Acting in New York
Even though she was born and raised in Rome, Impacciatore decided to study acting in another country. And it was none other than the United States, in the iconic city of New York. She went to the Actors Studio in New York to perfect her craft. She also attended several other professional acting courses in Rome.
3. Her First Major Role Was in the Italian Television Series, Non è la Rai
An interesting fact about Sabrina Impacciatore got her first big role in the Italian television series, Non è la RAI. The show featured young talents who sang, danced, and presented some telephone competitions. Impacciatore debuted as a comedian and singer in the show and was one of the many rising stars of Non è la RAI.
4. Sabrina Impacciatore Made Her Hollywood Debut in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ
Despite what some people think, The White Lotus is not Impacciatore first Hollywood major role. It was actually her role in Mel Gibson‘s The Passion of the Christ that introduced her to international audiences. The movie was quite controversial, and Impacciatore played a loving mother trying to protect her child.
5. She Fights for the LGBTQ+ Community’s Rights in Italy
Sabrina Impacciatore plays an LGBTQ+ woman in The White Lotus who is finally coming to terms with her sexuality and claiming hidden parts of herself. Her role as Valentina is incredibly important for the LGBTQ+ community, and Impacciatore does a phenomenal job portraying her. This is mostly because the character resonates with her on a deeper level. She explained in an interview, “In Italy, sexuality is still a big issue. The queer community doesn’t have the same rights as heterosexual people or like queer people in America. Always in my life, it made me struggle. As an actress, I’ve always tried to communicate that we have the same right to love.”
6. Sabrina Impacciatore Improvised Her Most Iconic Line in the White Lotus
Valentina is a witty hotel manager at The White Lotus Hotel resort. Not only does she steal the show every time she shows up on the screen, but she also delivers some of the most iconic lines in the series. One of the most hilarious interactions in The White Lotus season 2 is definitely between Valentina and Tanya. When Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge) shows up dressed in pink from head to toe, leading to Valentina delivers the legendary ‘Peppa Pig’ line. Interestingly enough, this entire hilarious exchange was improvised. According to Impacciatore, Coolidge couldn’t stop laughing, so the creators decided to keep it.
7. She Initially Rejected the Audition for Valentina in the White Lotus
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Sabrina Impacciatore is that she almost missed out on the opportunity of her life. She almost didn’t play the dedicated and charming hotel manager on the most successful show of the year, The White Lotus. According to the Italian actress, she initially rejected the audition for Valentina because she wasn’t into it.
As she’s not such a big fan of television, and she also had other filing obligations at the time, she refused to audition for The White Lotus at first. But luckily for her, her agent insisted she audition, so she eventually did it. It’s safe to say that this was a good decision because The White Lotus completely changed her life, and she’s now part of a true cultural phenomenon.
