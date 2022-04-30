Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Eringman

31 seconds ago

There are lots of people who make it all the way to adulthood without having any money management skills. Once these people start making money, it can be difficult for them to understand how to be responsible with it. This is something John Eringman hopes to address with his finance-centered social media content. The 25-year-old influencer has made a name for himself by sharing educational videos aimed at helping millennials and Gen Zers develop financial literacy. His content has reached people all over the world, and he enjoys being able to help people better themselves. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Eringman.

1. He Has a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance

There are countless people on social media who are spewing advice that they aren’t really qualified to give. John Eringman isn’t one of those people, though. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on finance.

2. He is An Author

Social media is where John has created the most buzz, but that isn’t the only tool he’s used to share his content. John is also the author of an e-book titled Take the FI-Way. The book is geared towards helping people between the ages of 16 and 24 set themselves up for a successful financial future.

3. He Likes to Travel

Helping people become more financially literate has allowed John to have some awesome experiences. He has been able to travel across the country sharing his knowledge. So far, some of the places he’s been to include New York City and Miami. There’s no doubt that he’ll get the chance to travel to even more places as his brand continues to grow.

4. He Likes His Privacy

Lots of influencers build their platforms by sharing information about themselves, but that isn’t John’s style. He has chosen to keep all of his content centered around finance, and he hasn’t shared any personal information about himself. This doesn’t seem like something that will change in the future as his brand is strictly about finance.

5. He’s Been on TV

Even though social media has become an incredibly powerful tool, the traditional entertainment industry still has a broader reach. As a result, lots of influencers dream of eventually making it to the big or small screen. That’s something John can say he’s already done. John appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

6. He Started a YouTube Channel

One of the keys to success as an influencer is to avoid putting all of your eggs in one basket. Growing a large following across different platforms is important. On top of Instagram and TikTok, John also has a YouTube channel. At the moment, however, his channel has just 1,300 subscribers. As of now, it appears that he is simply using YouTube as a place to post content he has already shared on other platforms. It’s unclear if he has plans to create any original content specifically for YouTube.

7. He Practices What He Preaches

There are plenty of interviewers who do and say things for likes and views, but don’t actually live the lifestyle they post about. John, however, is the kind of person who really does take his own advice. He doesn’t believe in giving people pointers that he wouldn’t follow himself.

8. He Hosts A Podcast

Just like social media, podcasting has become very popular over the last several years and it’s a great way to reach people. John hosts a podcast called The Simple Money Guys Podcast. According to the show’s description, “Join Greg, John and Ryan as they discuss essential personal financial tips on your journey to financial freedom. They will discuss topics on credit, retirement accounts, and even have some of your favorite personal finance moguls as guests.”

9. Fans Can Text Him

Interacting with his audience is something that has always been important to John. Commenting on his social media posts isn’t the only way he can do that. People can also text him directly to ask questions and get information. John has an entire highlight section on his Instagram profile for those who want to text him.

10. His TikTok has More Than 20 Million Likes

During the pandemic, TikTok blew up which also meant that content creators were getting more eyes on their posts. John is one of the many people who benefitted from this. In addition to having 1.3 million followers on TikTok, John’s content has also gotten 21.1 million likes. These numbers are continuing to grow on a daily basis.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


