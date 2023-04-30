Scoot McNairy is a talented actor who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. He’s delivered standout performances that have ultimately earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following. McNairy rose to prominence after his role in the 2007 indie film In Search of a Midnight Kiss. Needless to say, the movie earned him critical acclaim.
He has since appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including Monsters, 12 Years a Slave, Narcos: Mexico, and Fargo. Altogether, the star is known for his naturalistic acting style and ability to bring depth to his characters. Here are a few interesting facts about him.
1. The Name Scoot Comes From A Childhood Nickname
Though the star was born John Marcus McNairy, he goes by his childhood nickname to date. His dad used to call him Scooter because he would scoot around on his butt all day. It was just a fun name for a child who showed tons of energy and enthusiasm. However, the name stuck and has become a vital part of his identity. The scooting around probably has something to do with the star’s revelation that he’s “highly dyslexic” and that he had to “go to dyslexia school for four years”.
2. He Got His Start As A Camera Man
McNairy wasn’t always an actor, in fact, he started out behind the camera instead of in front of it. More specifically, he started out working on low-budget independent films. That’s where he learned the ins and outs of the business before becoming an actor himself.
3. His Breakout Role Was In The Movie In Search of a Midnight Kiss
As mentioned earlier, the actor got his big break in the 2007 film, In Search of a Midnight Kiss. He played Wilson, a lovelorn man who spends New Year’s Eve wandering around Los Angeles with a woman he meets on Craigslist. The movie was a critical success and helped to launch his acting career to the next level.
4. He Was Once Mistaken For Another Famous Actor
While filming the movie Argo, Scoot McNairy was mistaken for Ben Affleck by a group of Iranian police officers. Apparently, the officers were huge Affleck fans and wanted to get a picture with the star. Funny enough, McNairy played along and took the photo, even though he knew they had the wrong guy.
5. Scoot McNairy Is A Recurring Character On Narcos: Mexico
Fans of high stake deals and drug dealing exposés probably already know McNairy from the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. On the show, he plays Walt Breslin, an undercover DEA agent who is tasked with taking down a powerful drug cartel in Mexico. Well, the star is actually a recurring character on the show, and his performance has been praised by critics and fans alike.
6. He Almost Turned Down His Role In True Detective
McNairy effortlessly owned the role of Detective Rust Cohle’s partner in the first season of True Detective. However, the star was initially hesitant to take on the role. He already committed to another project and wasn’t sure he could fit both roles into his schedule. However, he eventually decided to take the part, and it turned out to be a great career move.
7. Scoot McNair Has Worked With Quentin Tarantino
Hands down, Quentin Tarantino is one of the greater minds of his time, and loads of actors would love to work with him. Well, McNair got that chance as he bagged a role in Tarantino’s movie Death Proof as one of the Stuntman Mike victims. He also worked with Tarantino as a producer on the movie Hostel: Part II.
8. He Runs A Production Company With Whitney Able
Despite being divorced, McNairy and his ex-wife Whitney Able run a production company together called The Group Films. The pair met on the set of the movie Monsters and were married in 2010. Their production company isn’t the only thing to come out of their union, as they have two children together. Besides that, they have produced several movies and shows together, including the series Halt and Catch Fire. In November 2019, Able announced their divorce.
9. Scoot MnNairy Loves The Band Wilco
Though he’s famous, McNairy is a bit of a fanboy himself. He’s a huge fan of the band Wilco and has even appeared in one of their music videos. The star also attended one of their concerts in Los Angeles and went backstage to meet the band.
