Cynthia Nixon’s Love Life: From Danny Mozes To Christine Marinoni

Cynthia Nixon’s love life isn’t anything like her character’s in Sex and the City. She plays Miranda Hobbes in the series, an ambitious lawyer deeply distrustful of men, as much as she lacks faith in romantic relationships. But then, a chance encounter with Steve Brady’s David Eigensees her in an on-and-off relationship that eventually ends in a marriage. While Nixon’s real-life love story hasn’t been smooth sailing, she has always been open to love, so open she didn’t hesitate to pursue a same-sex romance with her current partner, Christine Marinoni.
Before Marinoni, she had dated only men and was in a long-term relationship with Danny Mozes, her former partner. The American actress and activist essentially now identifies as queer. She told Attitude that queer is more suitable as it’s an umbrella term that captures how her sexuality has evolved. “I could call myself a lesbian, gay, bisexual. But none of them seems really particularly right,” she said. “I feel like queer is an umbrella term, and it includes my formerly straight self,” added the actress. From her straight relationship to her same-sex marriage, here’s a rundown on Cynthia Nixon’s love life since she stormed the limelight.
Cynthia Nixon And Danny Mozes Were High School Sweethearts
Although the Emmy-winning actress kept her relationship with Danny Mozes out of the public eye. Their relationship dates back to their teenage years; they were junior high school sweethearts who had known each other for years before Cynthia Nixon became a renowned performer. Nixon and Mozes’ decades-long relationship never led them to the alter, but they had two children named Samuel Mozes and Charles Mozes. The first child, Samuel, came out as transgender in 2018 and now goes by Seph.
Nixon and Mozes were together for at least a decade and a half before they parted ways. This was during the summer of 2003. While it has been suggested in some quarters that Christine Marinoni contributed to their breakup, the former couple has maintained that no third party was involved in their separation. Sources close to them disclosed that they drifted apart over time. Their split was amicable as they have maintained a cordial relationship through the years, co-parenting Samuel and Charles.
The Actress Began Dating Christine Marinoni In 2004
Before Cynthia Nixon and Danny Mozes split in June 2003, she had met her current partner, Christine Marinoni. The couple met in 2001 through their educational activism. At the time, the actress was pushing for the reduction of public school class sizes in New York City. Nixon and Marinoni immediately became friends, which bloomed into a romantic relationship. They began dating sometime in 2004, months after Nixon’s separation from Mozes. Recalling when they started dating, the Sex and the City actress told Radio Times that Marinoni was skeptical about the relationship until she met her mother.
“I had never dated a woman before or even kissed a woman or anything,” she started. “So when we started seeing each other, Christine kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, for me to panic about what this would mean — to my career or to myself — as if somehow I just hadn’t noticed that she was a woman.” Meeting Nixon’s mom helped Marinoni realize the actress was serious about her. “…That was when she stopped worrying about it,” added Nixon. With so much media scrutiny and rumors about Nixon and Marinoni, the actress confirmed they were lovers.
Cynthia Nixon And Christine Marinoni Wedded In 2012
Roughly five years into their relationship, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni were ready to take the relationship to the next phase. They got engaged in April 2009 and shared the news at a New York rally for gay marriage the following month. It was quite a surprise, as Nixon had previously stated that she wouldn’t get married. When she separated from Mozes, the Irish Examiner reported that she shied away from marrying him because she feared it would ruin the relationship. “I have lots of friends who have divorced, and they all said that marriage got in the way of their relationships,” she said.
The next leap in their relationship came in 2011 when the couple welcomed a son named Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni. The following year, Nixon and Marinoni got married. They exchanged vows in New York City on May 27, 2012. While they kept the wedding private, the actress has been vocal about her marriage. She told the New York Times in 2018 that she never envisioned being happily married with kids. “I thought, I’m never going to get that. I think it’s amazing that I got that. It’s huge,” proclaimed. Similarly, she told Advocate that falling in love with Marinoni was one of her life’s great delights and surprises. Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni have been happily married for over a decade and counting.