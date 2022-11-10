6 Popular Anime To Cheer You Up

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear
Toradora!
Toradora! is a romantic comedy that is sure to get you laughing. The happy anime follows protagonist Ryuji as he forms a very unsuspecting friendship with a standoffish classmate, Taiga. You will enjoy every episode as Taiga and Ryuji attempt to win the affection of their high school crushes.
The complications along the way in Toradora! as these two misunderstood high schoolers try to win the affections of their high school crushes will undoubtedly make you laugh. It is relatable for anyone who has tried putting themselves out there and may encourage you to expand outside your comfort zone and shoot your shot!
Plus, the Toradora! Characters are relatable for anyone who has ever been misunderstood by their classmates, colleagues, parents, or anyone else. So you might find your comfort character in Toradora!
The slice-of-life comedy has 1 season, consisting of 25 episodes. However, there is a possibility that there could be a second season.
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
There is no goofier anime than Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions. The happy anime follows the main character Yuta Togashi as he meets a delusional classmate, Rikka, who is sure to unveil his delusional secrets. You will feel joy while watching this romantic comedy as the two characters experiment with adventure, schoolyard crushes, and the ultimate type of delusions.
If you are unfamiliar with Chunibyo, this is the perfect anime to dip your toes in the water. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions introduces the topic in-depth without overwhelming. Plus, the wholesome concept will have you feeling complete by the end of each episode. With an array of unique characters, you are sure to find someone relatable, making this an overall delightful anime.
Two seasons of Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, complete the anime. Luckily, the light novel continues,, giving many fans hope that the anime may eventually continue. Still, there has been no news that the anime will ever continue.