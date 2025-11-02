What Is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth? Inside Selena Gomez’s Husband’s Fortune

Since his wedding to Grammy-nominated singer and actress Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s net worth has been a topic of growing curiosity among fans and admirers of the couple. His relationship with Selena Gomez introduced him to an even wider audience, eager to know more about the man she now calls her husband. Blanco is renowned for shaping the sound of modern pop and hip-hop, and has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars.
While his role in the music industry is often understated compared to the stars he collaborates with, industry insiders know just how pivotal he is. The fortune he has built over the years raises questions about the extent of influence that record producers and songwriters truly wield. To understand Benny Blanco’s net worth and success, here’s a closer look at how, with a combination of his creative genius and business savvy, he has amassed his fortune.
Who Is Benny Blanco? How He Built the Foundation from Producer to Power Player
Benny Blanco was born Benjamin Joseph Levin in Grand Prairie, Texas, on March 8, 1988. Like many music lovers, his early exposure to music came when he was below ten years old. However, by the late 2000s, Blanco had fully begun his professional career. After being mentored by Dr Luke, Blanco’s early credits, especially in the late 2000s and early 2010s, include co-producing and writing for Grammy Award-nominated artists. These include Katy Perry, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and many others.
Each time one of those songs streams, gets radio play, is licensed, or syncs to a film/TV placement, it generates royalty income. This continues long after the song is released. As such, Blanco’s catalog and publishing rights serve as a steady source of income. He also founded two label imprints under Interscope, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets. This allowed him to expand beyond producer/artist revenue into label and talent equity. Although both labels became defunct in 2024, they were relaunched as A&M Records by Interscope. Over the years, these label ventures gave him a stake in the success of artists he signs, adding another dimension to his earnings.
What is Benny Blanco’s Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Benny Blanco’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This puts him comfortably in the upper tier of music producers who have transitioned into entrepreneurs. In 2019, Blanco made a key financial move by selling 93 songs from his catalog. He sold the songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited in a deal whose terms haven’t been publicly disclosed. That sale injected a large up-front capital boost into his portfolio while still allowing him to benefit from many of the remaining catalog streams.
What is known from the sale, despite it being undisclosed, is that Blanco purchased a Los Angeles mansion worth $9.2 million months after the deal. While the lion’s share of Blanco’s wealth stems from music, his real estate portfolio also plays a crucial role in his overall net worth. The music producer and songwriter reportedly held properties in Malibu, West Hollywood, Hollywood Hills, and other upscale neighborhoods. Most recently, Blanco reportedly sold his New York City Chelsea condominium, which he had owned for years, for $3.6 million.
Offloading that NYC property suggests he’s consolidating or refocusing his real-estate holdings after his marriage. Additionally, the couple, who have been dating since June 2023, and before their wedding in September 2025, recently purchased a $35 million Beverly Hills estate. Although the couple reportedly took out a mortgage for around $22.75 million, repayable by January 2055, the jointly held property further cements Blanco’s stake in luxury real estate.
Comparing Fortunes: Benny Blanco vs. Selena Gomez
Since the couple first went public with their romance, their individual net worths have been a subject of debate for well-meaning fans and admirers. With their marriage, now, more than ever, Benny Blanco’s net worth often finds itself stacked against that of his wife, Selena Gomez. However, it’s impossible to ignore Gomez’s recent elevation into billionaire status, thanks in large part to get beauty brand, Rare Beauty.
While comparisons are inevitable when two high-earning creatives begin a romance, Selena Gomez’s net worth of an estimated $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg, puts her in the lead. Although Blanco’s $50 million net worth pales in comparison to Gomez’s, it is still extraordinarily high for someone whose name was once behind the scenes. Now that they’re married, Blanco and Gomez’s combined public image is stronger. This exposure is likely to lead to more brand endorsements and joint business opportunities, positively impacting Benny Blanco’s net worth.
