The Cast of Field of Dreams: Then and Now

Released in 1989, Field of Dreams is a movie that took Hollywood by storm. However, it stands as film that has grown more popular in the years following its cinematic debut. While it was divided by critics, it managed to garner three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
Field of Dreams performed marginally well at the box office, grossing over $84 million against a reported budget of $15 million. This fantasy drama blends sport and the supernatural as it follows Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) a man who is inspired by a voice he can’t ignore to pursue a dream he never thought he could fathom. With the support of his wife, Ray attempts to transform his ordinary cornfield into a baseball field. Over three decades after its release, Field of Dreams has proven to have stood the test of time. So, let’s dive into the cast who helped make it so iconic and see where they are now.
Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella
In Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner delivers a heartfelt performance as Ray Kinsella, the modest Iowa corn farmer who sets out to build the baseball field despite people dubbing him as crazy. Believing that if he constructs it, the legendary players of baseball’s past will come to play, Ray embarks on a transformative journey that challenges not only his understanding of the game but also his relationships with his family, especially his late father. Costner’s portrayal of Ray is a poignant blend of determination and vulnerability, capturing the character’s unwavering faith in the magic of possibility and reconciliation. To this day, his performance is revered as one of his finest, resonating with audiences for its emotional depth and the film’s timeless themes of hope, nostalgia, and the enduring bond between fathers and sons.
Following the success of Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner became an Oscar-winner the following year – winning Best Director and Best Picture for his timeless Western movie, Dances with Wolves. He then became synonymous with the genre, starring in movies like Wyatt Earp and Open Range. In 2024, he donned his cowboy boots once again in Horizon: An American Saga, aiming to revive the forgotten genre. While the movie was met with many positive reviews, sadly, it failed to land big with moviegoers, only grossing $36.1 million worldwide.
Amy Madigan as Annie Kinsella
Amy Madigan joined the cast of Field of Dreams as Annie, Ray’s devoted wife. At first, sanity prevails and tells her Ray is mentally unwell. However, her love for him takes over and she joins him on his journey. Madigan was one of the biggest supporting stars of the 80s, appearing in comedy classics like Uncle Buck and underground action flicks like Walter Hill‘s Streets of Fire. She was also nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for her supporting role in Twice in a Lifetime. However, she never really rose to the forefront as a leading lady. Yet, she has stayed very active as a character actress, joining the cast of acclaimed movies like Gone Baby Gone, and appearing in a string of popular TV shows like ER, Fringe, Grace & Frankie, and Law & Order. She is next set to share the screen with Bill Murray and Nick Nolte in the western mystery movie, The Ploughmen.
Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe Jackson
Ray Liotta joined the cast of Field of Dreams a year before his breakout role in the crime drama, Goodfellas. To that, his star power was arguably a reason the film resurfaced upon VHS release when Liotta became a larger star. In Field of Dreams, Liotta took on the role of Shoeless Joe Jackson, a legendary baseball star who was banned from the game due to his involvement in the 1919 Black Sox Scandal. With his name still marred by this, he appears as one of the ghosts who help Ray achieve his dream. Liotta was skeptical of the movie at first glance of the script, according to Empire Online. However, he agreed to board the picture when he learned of the impressive cast he would be working with. Thankfully, it worked in his favor and the role is now regarded as one of his best. Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022, leaving behind a wealth of acclaimed roles in both TV and film. He was 67 years of age.
James Earl Jones as Terence Mann
James Earl Jones was one of the most famous actors working in Hollywood by the time Field of Dreams hit movie theaters. However, his voice was much more renowned than his face. At the time, he was most known for his commanding voiceover of cinema’s biggest villain, Darth Vader. Joining the cast of Field of Dreams, Jones granted movie fanatics the chance to see the man behind the voice, and he shined beautifully in his rendition.
Jones starred as Terence Mann, an elderly fellow who believes baseball is a thing of the past and is disheartened with the shape of America. However, he soon becomes instrumental in Ray’s mission, igniting a second wind of inspiration in his life. Jones’ character has become iconic, largely due to the iconic monologue he delivers in the final act, blending his sizeable aura with his brooding voice. James Earl Jones passed away on September 9, 2024. He was 93 years of age.
Frank Whaley as Archie Graham
Frank Whaley is one of the most accomplished character actors in Hollywood, known for his roles in acclaimed movies like Pulp Fiction, The Doors, and Red Dragon. In 1989, the fresh-faced star joined the cast of Field of Dreams as the ghost of Archie “Moonlight” Graham. Whaley shined as the young baseball prodigy desperate for his time to shine, bringing vibrant energy and comedic moments to the picture. Over the years, Whaley has stayed consistent in his character roles, starring in TV series like The Twilight Zone, House M.D., Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Luke Cage. He is next set to star in the action thriller, The Fence and the Fox.
Gaby Hoffmann as Karin Kinsella
Gaby Hoffman was one of the most promising child stars of the 90s, which was jointly kickstarted between Uncle Buck and Field of Dreams, which were both released in 1989. In Field of Dreams, Hoffman starred as Ray and Annie’s daughter Karin, an ever-positive ray of sunshine who is enamoured with her father’s mission. Interestingly, her role was the second time collaborating with Amy Madigan, after playing her mischievous yet adorable niece in Uncle Buck. As she entered her formative years, Hoffman continued her acting career, rising as one of few succesful child stars who became established as an adult. She has starred in movies like Sleepless in Seattle, The Man Without a Face, Volcano, and Wild. She will next grace the screen in Season 2 of Rian Johnson‘s Poker Face. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic 80s movie? Here’s where the cast of The Lost Boys are now.
