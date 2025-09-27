Travis Kelce’s Net Worth: How Much Does Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Make?

With over 10 years as a professional American football tight end, Travis Kelce’s net worth has seen significant growth. Undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, Kelce has played for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL) since his professional career took off in 2013. Thanks to record-breaking NFL contracts, endorsement deals, and lucrative business ventures, the 10-time Pro Bowler is one of the richest active NFL players.
Since his relationship timeline with Taylor Swift began making waves in July 2023, every aspect of his life has been ravaged by the media, including Travis Kelce’s net worth. Of course, Swift’s jaw-dropping $1.6 billion net worth is difficult to ignore. The Blank Space singer has been supportive of Kelce’s career, attending his games at different stadiums across the country. Swift’s positive influence on Kelce’s life has led to heightened interest in the tight end’s career earnings and achievements.
What is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?
Travis Kelce has an estimated net worth of $90 million. As a top American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, Kelce has various income channels. Kelce holds many NFL records, including the fastest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards in NFL history. He is also a 10-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro. All these feats and more, including dating and getting engaged to one of the most recognizable singers in the world, contribute to stimulating his streams of income.
One of His Major Income Sources is His NFL Career Earnings
Following his outstanding stats in his college career with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Travis signed a four-year rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on June 6, 2013. The deal made him richer by $3.12 million, including a signing bonus of $703,304. Kelce got a five-year contract extension with the Chiefs on January 29, 2016, worth $46 million. On August 14, 2020, Kelce sealed another four-year contract extension with his Kansas team, earning him a whopping $57 million.
On April 29, 2024, the Super Bowl champion became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL after signing a $34.25 million two-year extension with the Chiefs. The contract may not be his last as Kelce remains active in the game. Travis will play his last game under contract with the Chiefs in the 2025 season, after which he will decide what the next chapter will be.
Entertainment and Endorsement Deals
Beyond his illustrious football career, Kelce has appeared on reality and scripted television projects. He made his feature film debut in Kelce (2022), which follows his brother Jason Kelce during the 2022 season. Kelce played a waiter in Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025. On the small screen, he appeared as himself on the dating show Catching Kelce on E! in 2016. In 2024, Kelce was seen as Ed Laclan in the horror television series Grotesquerie. His other television credits include Moonbase 8 (2020) as himself and Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? (2024). He also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2023.
In September 2022, Kelce and his NFL star brother became co-hosts of the podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. The sports podcast covers topics from football to popular culture, earning the most-listened-to sports podcast on Spotify and third on Apple within weeks of its launch. The brothers signed a three-year contract worth $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery in 2024. Additionally, Travis Kelce’s net worth has grown through lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike, LG, Old Spice, Bud Light, State Farm, McDonald’s, and Pfizer. His contract with the latter is worth $20 million.
Travis Kelce’s Net Worth is Heavily Impacted by His Business Ventures
Shuttling between the gridiron and business boardrooms is one of the major reasons Travis Kelce’s net worth has grown rapidly. He launched a health brand, Hilo Nutrition, in 2019, which is focused on producing gummy supplements. In 2020, Kelce joined the fashion industry with his brand, Tru Kolors. The brand launched a merchandise collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs two years later. As part of his deal with Nike, Kelce released a signature sneaker collection dubbed Nike x Kelce Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage in 2022.
Travis Kelce owns the car wash chain, Club Car Wash, which has amassed 109 branches across eight states in the US. In 2023, he collaborated with Walmart to launch his barbecue product line, Travis Kelce’s Kitchen. As an investor in L Catterton’s purchase of the condiment brand Cholula Hot Sauce, Kelce multiplied his investment when McCormick & Company acquired the brand for $800 million. His investment portfolio also includes companies like Casa Azul, Kodiak Cakes, and Indochino. In 2023, he bought a stake in the UK-based Formula One team, Alpine, with a group of investors. He co-owns Garage Beer with his brother.
Travis Kelce’s Net Worth Compared to Taylor Swift’s Fortune
Technically speaking, Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, has more money than her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The cute feline reportedly made her estimated $97 million by appearing in television commercials and Swift’s music videos. Named the richest female musician in the world by Forbes in October 2024, Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. The singer’s net worth has skyrocketed in recent years, thanks to sold-out concerts, making her the highest-grossing live music artist.
Merchandise sales, endorsement deals, and being a savvy businesswoman also contribute to Swift’s epic net worth. While he already has star power, dating Swift made Kelce more popular. His highly publicized relationship with the 14-time Grammy Award winner has boosted his social media presence and earning power. Through her influence, the Kansas Chiefs’ merchandise sales have increased by 400%.
