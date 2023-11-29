Patrick Swayze: A Tribute to The Late Dirty Dancing Star

Patrick Swayze was a renowned American actor who doubled as a dancer and singer-songwriter. Swayze’s obvious talent was accentuated by his distinct chiseled features and deep gravey voice which earned him several roles in romance and action movies. The icing on the cake was his dancing skills which ultimately launched his career in the entertainment industry.
A professionally trained dancer, Patrick Swayze danced his way into many hearts during his budding years. As such. he became a teen idol in the 1980s following his stellar performances in films like The Outsiders, Dirty Dancing, and Red Dawn. His years in the film industry were immortalized with numerous awards and a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997. Swayze wasn’t just talented in his craft but stood out for his admirable features. Those features put him on the list of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People in the World and Sexiest Man Alive respectively.
Patrick Swayze Had English, Irish, and Scottish Ancestry
Born on August 18, 1952, in Houston, Texas, Patrick Swayze was born as the second child of Jesse Wayne Swayze (father) and Patsy Swayze (mother). His paternal ancestor, John Swasey (1619–1706) was an Englishman from Bridport in Dorset. Swasey immigrated to Massachusetts Bay Colony during the Puritan migration to New England. Patrick Swayze’s mother was a dancer, dance tutor, and choreographer while his father worked as an engineering draftsman. The actor had an older sister, Vickie, and two younger brothers, Don and Sean. He also had a younger sister, Bambi who was adopted.
Educational Background
Growing up in the Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston, Texas, Patrick Swayze got his early education at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, Oak Forest Elementary School, and Black Middle School. He later attended S.P. Waltrip High School in Houston where he excelled in football and gymnastics activities, winning an athletic scholarship to college. However, a knee injury thwarted his plans in athletics. Swayze graduated from high school in 1971 and engaged in a two-year study in gymnastics at San Jacinto College.
Patrick Swayze studied acting at The Beverly Hills Playhouse with Milton Katselas and honed his dancing skills at the Harkness Ballet and Joffrey Ballet schools in New York City. Swayze mastered martial arts such as Wushu, Taekwondo, and Aikido. He was also good at ice skating and classical ballet.
His Career Spanned From 1976 to 2009
Patrick Swayze began his entertainment career as a dancer for the Disney Theatrical Group. Swayze made his film debut as Ace in Skatetown, U.S.A. (1979), and in 1981, he debuted on television on one episode of Blood Brother titled “M*A*S*H.” After playing supporting roles in films and television series, Swayze played a lead role in the mini-series North & South: Book 1, North & South (1985). He began gaining attention when he starred in The Outsiders (1983) alongside C. Thomas Howell and Rob Lowe.
Dirty Dancing (1987) brought the long-awaited breakthrough for Patrick Swayze who played dance instructor Johnny Castle. The film provided the platform for Swayze to showcase his dancing skills and he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for his performance. Swayze earned the same nomination for his roles in Ghost (1990) and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995). Other popular projects he appeared in include Road House (1989) and Point Break (1991). His final role was as FBI agent Charles Barker in the A&E drama The Beast which premiered on January 15, 2009.
Patrick Swayze Was Married For 34 Years With No Children
Patrick Swayze was married to one woman for 34 years. Swayze and Lisa Niemi were 18 and 14 years old respectively when they met in 1970 during his mother’s dance lessons. He married her on June 12, 1975, after dating for five years. She subsequently became his muse and inspired the song She’s Like the Wind (1987). Swayze and Niemi didn’t have any children but they went through a miscarriage during their marriage. Swayze left his multimillion-dollar fortune to his wife upon his death but his family, including his mother and brother, fought to get some of it.
What Was Patrick Swayze’s Cause Of Death?
Patrick Swayze had just finished filming The Beast‘s pilot episode when he noticed a burning sensation in his stomach. He was later diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and began chemotherapy at the Stanford University Medical Center. He briefly responded to treatment with the experimental drug vatalanib but the cancer continued to spread regardless. The actor’s smoking habit was said to be a contributing factor to the origin of the disease that eventually claimed his life.
Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer on September 14, 2009, at the age of 57. He lost the battle with cancer after 20 months of trying different treatment methods. His body was cremated while the ashes were scattered over his New Mexico ranch. Swayze’s widow remarried to Albert DePrisco in 2014.
