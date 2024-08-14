Grotesquerie Premieres This Fall Featuring a Star-Studded Cast

FX’s highly anticipated horror drama, “Grotesquerie”, helmed by Ryan Murphy, is set to premiere this fall. The 10-episode series will debut on FX on September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu. International audiences can catch it on Disney+ at a later date.
A Series Filled with Suspense
The show, featuring an exciting ensemble cast including Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce, promises to deliver spine-chilling narratives. It was unveiled back in February when Murphy teased the show on his Instagram account.
Main Plot and Characters
According to the official description:
A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.
Vance will portray Marshall Tryon, Manville takes on Nurse Redd, Chavez embodies Father Charlie, and Goodwin plays Merritt Tryon.
Behind the Scenes
The series boasts a powerhouse team behind its creation. Murphy collaborates with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken as co-creators. They also serve as executive producers alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. Keeping a steady directorial helm are Murphy himself along with Winkler, Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton.
Big Names in Television
This fall is particularly eventful for Murphy. Beyond “Grotesquerie”, he has lined up multiple shows: both “9-1-1” and “Doctor Odyssey” at ABC (launching on September 26), “9-1-1: Lone Star” at Fox (September 23), and “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” at FX (September 17).
Actor Travis Kelce’s involvement in the series seems to be unofficially confirmed through Niecy Nash-Betts’s Instagram posts showing him mingling with Murphy and hinting at his new role. In one video captioned “Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy,” Kelce openly acknowledges his participation.
