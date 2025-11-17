30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

International award-winning travel and adventure photographer, educator, and explorer Stanley Aryanto has captured these spectacular shots of wintry landscapes that evoke a winter wonderland. Stanley photographed these scenes in some of the most breathtaking mountain settings during his travels.
Born in Indonesia and raised in Australia, Stanley is a former engineer who left his 9-5 job in 2018 to pursue a life of adventure. He has traveled to 29 countries to practice his craft and has mentored hundreds of students worldwide in photography, helping them find fulfillment and satisfaction in pursuing their passion.
Stanley’s ambitious mindset to capture unique and compelling images runs deep. As an aurora chaser and astrophotography enthusiast, he often ventures out into the wilderness while the rest of us are sleeping to capture starry skies around the world. His mission is to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments and share unique perspectives.
Stanley’s photography is available in physical print form to enhance living spaces and as digital collectibles (NFTs).
