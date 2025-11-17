30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

by

International award-winning travel and adventure photographer, educator, and explorer Stanley Aryanto has captured these spectacular shots of wintry landscapes that evoke a winter wonderland. Stanley photographed these scenes in some of the most breathtaking mountain settings during his travels.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Australia, Stanley is a former engineer who left his 9-5 job in 2018 to pursue a life of adventure. He has traveled to 29 countries to practice his craft and has mentored hundreds of students worldwide in photography, helping them find fulfillment and satisfaction in pursuing their passion.

Stanley’s ambitious mindset to capture unique and compelling images runs deep. As an aurora chaser and astrophotography enthusiast, he often ventures out into the wilderness while the rest of us are sleeping to capture starry skies around the world. His mission is to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments and share unique perspectives.

Stanley’s photography is available in physical print form to enhance living spaces and as digital collectibles (NFTs).

More info: direct.me/thewickedhunt | Instagram | Facebook | X | Youtube | TikTok | Etsy

#1

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#2

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#3

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#4

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#5

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#6

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#7

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#8

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#9

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#10

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#11

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#12

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#13

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#14

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#15

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#16

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#17

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#18

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#19

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#20

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#21

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#22

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#23

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#24

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#25

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#26

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#27

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#28

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#29

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

#30

30 Photographs Of Serene And Calming Winter Landscapes Captured By Stanley Aryanto

Image source: thewickedhunt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Lesser Known Facts About Matt Bomer
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2023
Police Recruits New Puppies, And The Internet Is Having Serious Cuteness Overload
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman’s Quest Comes To An End As She Finds A Mystery Man She Kissed At A Festival
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Y: The Last Man Might Get a Second Season
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2021
“Don’t Let A 12-Year-Old Beat You”: Try To Pass This 6th Grade General Knowledge Challenge
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Dad Lets His Underage Son Get Drunk As A ‘Test Run’, Asks If It Was A Bad Idea After Wife Loses It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.