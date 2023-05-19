7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Woman King’s Sheila Atim

Home
Sheila Atim is a multi-hyphenated Ugandan-British artist who has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Atim’s career has been a remarkable journey of hard work, dedication, and natural talent. Her performances have been praised for their powerful emotional impact and transformative potential, some of which have deservedly earned her coveted accolades. 

Atim’s versatility is one of the many things that makes her stand out in the entertainment industry. She has portrayed a wide range of characters across different mediums, from the stage to the small and big screen. Her ability to embody and portray complex characters with depth and nuance has made her a fan favorite and a critical darling. Let’s explore some fascinating facts about Sheila Atim, from her background to her rise to fame and her contributions to the entertainment industry.

1. She Originally Wanted To Become A Doctor

7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Woman King&#8217;s Sheila Atim

Born with a creative streak, Sheila Atim was encouraged by her mother to explore her interests from a young age. However, she nurtured a similar curiosity for the sciences and after her secondary school education, she studied Biomedical Science at King’s College London with the goal of becoming a medical doctor. Regardless, her passion for the arts never waned, and she eventually decided to enroll in an acting class taught by playwright and stage director, Ché Walker. This decision proved to be pivotal, as Atim quickly fell in love with acting and decided to pursue it professionally. Atim has shared that she draws on her scientific knowledge to add depth to her performance.

2. Sheila Atim Earned Her Career Breakthrough With the Play, Girl from the North Country

Sheila Atim in Girl from the North Country

Atim made her professional acting debut in 2013 in Walker’s play, The Lightning Child. Within a few years, she gained enormous critical acclaim for her powerful performance as Marianne Laine in an original production of Girl from the North Country set during the Great Depression and inspired by Bob Dylan’s music. The play would later transfer to London’s West End and went all around the world including Broadway. Atim earned unanimous critical approval for her performance and rendition of Dylan’s songs, winning the 2018 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. It marked a turning point in her career and brought her the visibility she needed to land screen roles. In 2022, Atim won her second Laurence Olivier Award for her lead performance in the play, Constellations.

3. She Made Her MCU Debut In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sheila Atim in Dr Strange

Following her breakout success in the theatre world, Sheila Atim was offered various opportunities on the small and big screen, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Atim played the character of Sara Wolfe, who sacrificed herself to save the multiverse and gave a performance that left a lasting impression on audiences. Her performance received positive feedback from fans, who are eagerly anticipating her involvement in future superhero franchises. Atim has even been fan-cast as Vixen in the DC Universe

4. Sheila Atim Is A Musician Who Plays Various Instruments

Sheila Atim by the piano

Atim is not only blessed with incredible vocals but is a multi-instrumentalist who plays no less than 4 instruments. She plays the piano, violin, bass, and drums and describes her musical instruments as her most treasured possessions. Additionally, Atim is a composer and has composed the score for the plays she has featured in.

5. She Is A Playwright

Sheila Atim in her play Anguis

Another bright feather in Atim’s hat is her literary prowess. Her debut play as an playwright, Anguis, about historical women in science was staged at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and received rave critical reviews with The Times describing her as “a playwright to watch.” Atim intends to write more plays including a passion project about her native country, Uganda. 

6. Sheila Atim Is An MBE Awardee

Sheila Atim posing with her MBE honor

Within only a short period, Sheila Atim has made enough impact that she has been recognized with the prestigious MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) Award.  MBE is part of the British honors system awarded by the British monarchy to individuals who have made outstanding achievements or contributions in various fields including arts. Other A-listers who have been given the honor include Kiera Knightly, David Oyelowo, and Emma Thompson, and Adele, among others. 

7. Her Favourite Way To Unwind Is In The Company of Friends

Sheila Atim outdoor

Despite her busy schedule, Sheila Atim knows how to unwind and recharge. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends who share her interests and values. Also, Atim cherishes moments of solitude. When she wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, she prefers to be outdoors, preferably near a body of water, where she can find peace and inspiration. For Atim, these moments of relaxation are just as important as her work, as they help her stay balanced and focused.

