Eleanor Lambert: Biography and Career Of Diane Lane’s Daughter

With Diane Lane for a mom and Christopher Lambert as her dad, Eleanor Lambert grew up with a strong background in the entertainment industry. She also had Josh Brolin as her stepfather at a certain point. As such, Lambert has some really big shoes to fill and she seems to be doing justice to her family legacy. In addition to acting, Diane Lane’s daughter is also making a name for herself as a model and writer.
Far from just being the daughter of industry greats, Eleanor Lambert is an actress in her own right. She is known for her performances in such projects as Rainfall, the Band (2022), FBI: Most Wanted (2020) and Time Now (2021). While she is still far from achieving the height of fame her parents have attained in the industry, Lambert is consistent and versatile in her career pursuits. Get to know more interesting details about Diane Lane’s daughter below.
How Old Is Eleanor Lambert?
Eleanor Lambert was born on September 5, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, to Christopher Lambert and Diane Lane. Though she identifies as American, Lambert hails from a mixed background comprising of French, Scots-Irish, and German ancestry. Her parents were married from 1988 to 1994 when the union ended in a divorce. Her mother moved on and married Josh Brolin who became Lambert’s stepfather while the marriage lasted. Her mother’s second marriage also earned her two older stepsiblings – Eden Brolin and Trevor Brolin.
Eleanor Lambert graduated from New York University with a degree in journalism. During her days in college, Lambert worked as a music writer for The Village Voice in 2015. While Diane Lane preferred to raise her daughter away from the spotlight, Lambert gradually found her way back to it as she ventured into a career in the entertainment industry.
Who Is Eleanor Lambert’s Father?
Aside from being the daughter of celebrated actress, Diane Lane, Eleanor Lambert also has a famous actor for a father. Her dad, Christopher Lambert is a French actor who had a humble beginning playing supporting roles in some 1980s French movies. He gained international acclaim for his depiction of Tarzan in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes (1984). The next year, he clinched the César Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Fred in Subway. Christopher was shot to prominence for his performance as Connor MacLeod in Highlander which went on to become a popular franchise.
Other notable projects under his belt include I Love You (1986), The Sicilian (1987), Knight Moves (1992), Fortress (1992) Fortress 2: Re-Entry (2000), Mortal Kombat (1995), Druids (2001), Absolon (2003), Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011), and Kickboxer: Retaliation (2018). He has also ventured into film production and writing as a novelist. Eleanor Lambert’s father co-owns a wine business in Sainte-Cécile-les-Vignes, France with Eric Beaumard.
Eleanor Lambert Made Her Acting Debut In 2008
Eleanor Lambert began acting in a 2008 short film titled X. It was a minor role that left her without an acting job for eight years. Her next role came in the romance comedy Paris Can Wait where she portrayed Alexandra. Her career picked up steam in 2021 with two film roles in Apostrophe and Time Now. She also played a part in the video game NBA 2K22 in 2021. In 2022, Lambert made her small screen debut in one episode of FBI: Most Wanted as Gina and appeared in the short film, Rainfall, the Band as Crystal.
Eleanor Lambert has recorded major progress in her acting career in 2023 with numerous acting credits in short films. She also appeared in one episode of the TV series Dead Ringers as Leonie. She is still active in the entertainment industry in different capacities.
Eleanor Lambert Is Also a Model and Writer
Eleanor Lambert was 12 years old when she decided to become a model. Seeing Kate Moss in a magazine influenced her career choice. Lambert secured a modeling deal with One Management in 2017 and went on to work with Numero Tokyo on a few spreads. She later appeared in an Alice + Olivia presentation the same year.
A graduate of NYU with a journalism major, Eleanor Lambert has not shelved her degree and skills as a writer. She has written for the Village Voice and is currently on the Teen Vogue and Vice writing teams. She covered the Women’s March in Washington DC for the websites. Additionally, she has written a few pieces for Wilhelmina. Lambert has also ventured into a career as a music writer.
