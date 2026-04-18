Peter Claffey: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Star

In just a few years since his acting debut, Peter Claffey has already risen through the ranks to become one of the most intriguing newcomers on the screen. Claffey possesses a commanding presence that makes him difficult to ignore, thanks to his towering height. He has played a few notable roles in film and television, but his portrayal as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall in the HBO fantasy series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, stands out and has become his most recognizable role so far.
To most of his teeming fans, Peter Claffey is just an upcoming actor, considering he made his debut in the 2020s. However, before he began winning hearts as the Irish actor everyone loves on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Claffey was a professional athlete. Beyond the screen, Claffey’s rising career is shaped by his sports background, which instilled a strong work ethic in him. As his career evolves to produce more standout roles in television and film, here are facts that prove that Claffey is more than just another actor on the rise.
1. Growing Up, Peter Claffey Was Bullied
It’s easy to think someone of his size can’t be a victim of bullying, but Peter Claffey was bullied as a child for being “uncoordinated” and “Wobbly.” He describes himself as a nerd during his childhood. Claffey had two options to escape the bullying: either be a ladies’ man or be really good at sports. He chose the latter. Growing up to 6 ft 5 in, Claffey became a sought-after athlete and made the most of it. He attended Garbally College in Ballinasloe, an institution known for upholding a strong rugby tradition.
2. Before Acting, Peter Claffey was a Professional Rugby Player
Perhaps the best way to escape bullying at the time, Peter Claffey leveraged his imposing height as a teenager and focused on rugby. Claffey competed at a high level in rugby, long before his acting career took off. He played as a lock forward and spent his early career with the amateur teams Galway Corinthians RFC, Buccaneers RFC, and Terenure College RFC from 2017 to 2020.
For his international rugby career, Claffey played with the Ireland Under-20s at the 2016 Six Nations Under-20s Championship. He appeared in matches against France and England at the international level. Claffey’s skills and physical attributes led to his recruitment in 2018 as he signed a contract to begin his professional career with Connacht Rugby. However, he quit rugby before he could play for the Irish club.
3. He Struggled to Fit Into a Senior Rugby Team
Most people are under the impression that a serious injury shifted Peter Cleffey’s career path, but the actor has shared that there’s more to his decision to leave rugby. He has been open about the uncertainties he struggled with when his senior career began. He struggled to adjust to the new terrain and even undermined his skills, feeling he lacked what it takes to compete at the highest level of the sport. Thus, he chose to pursue a career in the arts instead. His last rugby appearance was in the All-Ireland League rugby for Terenure College RFC in Dublin.
4. He Trained Professionally in Acting
Before his professional acting debut, Peter Claffey studied at the Bow Street Academy for Screen Acting in Dublin to sharpen his craft. During this time, he used Instagram to post comedy sketches while plotting his way to mainstream fame. Claffey graduated from acting school in 2020, but it took him a couple of years to land his first professional role on the small screen.
5. Cillian Murphy is a Major Influence in Peter Claffey’s Acting Career
Peter Claffey considers fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy a huge influence. Claffey worked with the seasoned, award-winning actor in a minor role in Small Things Like These (2024). Working with Murphy on the set of the historical drama was enlightening as he admired his focus and work ethic. Claffey will play his first leading film role in the upcoming Christmas comedy heist movie You’ll Never Believe Who’s Dead.
6. Peter Claffey Made His Professional Acting Debut in 2022
After bidding farewell to his professional rugby career, Peter Claffey chose acting as his next career path, making his stage debut in 2022 at the Abbey Theatre, where he performed as Iggy in Tom Murphy‘s A Whistle in the Dark. He made his television debut the same year on Harry Wild as Billy and Bad Sisters as Callum. Claffey returned to the latter in 2024 to play a different character named Joe Walsh. From 2022 to 2024, he was in the main cast of the BBC Three comedy-horror series Wreck, starring as Cormac Kelly, and later appeared in four episodes of Vikings: Valhalla as Duncan.
In April 2024, the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, cast Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, a role that resonates with his intimidating height. Showrunners selected him out of hundreds of prospects who auditioned for the role, not just for meeting their criteria on height but for possessing a certain demeanor that reflects the character’s traits. Claffey’s athletic background adds discipline to his acting style, as well as stamina and focus.
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