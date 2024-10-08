The Russo Brothers: Ranking Their Most Successful Movie Projects

The Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, are one of Hollywood’s famous filmmaker siblings. Although they have worked independently, they’re mostly known for their projects together. While Hollywood has no shortage of sibling filmmakers, the Russo Brothers have always stood out.
Although they made their directorial debut in 1997, the Russo Brothers became a household name after their projects in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). So far, the Russo Brothers have directed nine feature-length movies. Using Box Office earnings and streaming numbers, these are the Russo Brothers’ top 6 most successful movie projects.
6. You, Me and Dupree – $130.4 Million
IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 20%
The 2006 romantic comedy You, Me and Dupree was the Russo Brothers’ third feature-length movie. The plot centered around newlyweds Carl Peterson (Matt Dillon) and Molly Peterson (Kate Hudson), who are starting a life together after marriage. However, their peace is interrupted when Carl’s best friend Randy Dupree (Owen Wilson) moves in with them.
Dupree is irresponsible and unemployed after recently losing his job. While the couple agrees to shelter him temporarily, it soon becomes a nightmare. Dupree’s laid-back attitude and domestic missteps disrupt their domestic life. Michael Douglas joined the cast as Molly’s overbearing father and Carl’s boss. You, Me and Dupree was produced on a $54 million budget. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it grossed $130.4 million at the Box Office.
5. The Gray Man
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 45%
The 2022 action thriller The Gray Man is the Russo Brothers’ last released feature-length movie. Besides a limited theatrical release which grossed $454,023, The Gray Man was originally released on Netflix. With a $200 million production budget, The Gray Man is one of Netflix’s most expensive movies. It is reported that around 43.55 million viewers streamed the movie on Netflix within its first three days on the platform, amounting to about 88.55 million watch time hours. Two months after its release, The Gray Man had 253.8 million watch hours.
The Gray Man had a star-studded cast comprising Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Dhanush (in his Hollywood debut). Gosling plays the film’s protagonist, Courtland Gentry (Codename: Sierra Six). Courtland Gentry is a highly skilled and covert CIA operative. Recruited from prison by his now-retired Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), Gentry becomes part of the Sierra program. However, after Courtland Gentry uncovers dark secrets within the CIA, he becomes a target, turning his former employer against him.
4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $714.4 Million
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
After its theatrical run, Captain America: The Winter Soldier became the Russo Brothers’ highest-grossing movie. It was also their first project in the MCU. The Winter Soldier is the sequel to the 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger and was produced with a $170–177 million budget. The Winter Soldier is arguably one of the best films in the MCU. It grossed $714.4 million at the Box Office. The movie introduced Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as the Winter Soldier. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is forced to fake his death to uncover Hydra’s growing leadership within S.H.I.E.L.D.
3. Captain America: Civil War – $1.155 Billion
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
Captain America: Civil War was a landmark success for the Russo Brothers. It became their first billion-dollar movie. Created as a sequel to The Winter Soldier, Civil War is the third film in the Captain America series. In Civil War, audiences watched as the Avengers broke into two factions led by Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The disagreement arises when the government introduces the Sokovia Accords, which aim to regulate the activities of superheroes. Captain America: Civil War also introduced Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) into the MCU.
2. Avengers: Infinity War – $2.052 Billion
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Beating their previous Box Office record, Avengers: Infinity War became their first film to cross the $2 billion mark. With its $2.052 billion earnings, it became the highest-grossing film of 2018 and the first superhero movie with a worldwide gross of over $2 billion.
Although it was the third Avengers movie in the MCU, it was the first time the Russo Brothers worked on the series. In Infinity War, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy came together to stop the powerful and ruthless titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin). Thanos, seeking to collect all six Infinity Stones, wants to eliminate half the population in the universe.
1. Avengers: Endgame – $2.799 Billion
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
The 2019 Avengers: Endgame was a pivotal film in the MCU. Unsurprisingly, it is the universe’s highest-grossing movie. Although produced as one of the world’s most expensive movies with a $356–400 million budget, Avengers: Endgame grossed an astonishing $2.799 billion at the Box Office.
In Endgame, the remaining members of the Avengers come together to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. It was also the movie where Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man character died. Although Avengers: Endgame is the last MCU movie the Russo Brothers directed, the brothers are set to return in two upcoming MCU movies, Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).
