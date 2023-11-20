Should Andrew Garfield Return In Avengers: Secret Wars?

It sounds like Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be Andrew Garfield‘s final appearance in the MCU. According to Industry Insider @CanWeGetToast, he claims Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reached out to Garfield about returning as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Avengers: Secret Wars.
Naturally, take the news with a grain of salt since it hasn’t been confirmed by Feige or Garfield. Still, the possibility of Garfield’s Spider-Man is pretty high since the actor himself has expressed interest in returning to the role. The question is: Should The Amazing Spider-Man officially come back into the MCU fold?
The Truth About The Amazing Spider-Man Series
Andrew Garfield will go down as one of the better live-action Peter Parkers. The actor perfectly captures the charisma and charm that the Marvel character embodies. His romance with Gwen Stacy was one of the best things about The Amazing Spider-Man series. Garfield and Emma Stone had excellent chemistry, and the development of their story was pretty good overall.
However, The Amazing Spider-Man films are the weakest series of films thus far. The first film was a bland retelling of what Spider-Man did in 2002, with some minor differences like changing the main villain and Peter’s love interest. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a mess. Garfield has spoken in the past about how the script was vastly different from what he had given firsthand.
However, the script and the final product are different. Too many moving parts that are more focused on building to a sequel that never happened. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has elements that showcase greatness (Gwen Stacy’s death is the one that sticks out the most), but it was a rather lackluster follow-up to an origin story that wasn’t all that great in the beginning.
There’s No Denying That Andrew Garfield Is Made For Spider-Man
When Garfield returned to No Way Home, he fit back into the world seamlessly. Even the scene of him rescuing MJ was a powerful character moment in which the actor performed nicely. The issues with The Amazing Spider-Man were never the fault of Garfield. None of the actors should be blamed for the film as Jamie Foxx was great in his return as Electro.
Despite the drawbacks of The Amazing Spider-Man, it would be great to get one more film with Garfield being the center focus. Following his version of Spider-Man can lead to some very interesting stories that the live-action films have yet to tell with the MCU character. However, it’s understandable why that likely won’t happen anytime soon since two Spider-Man franchises are going as we speak.
The future of Tom Holland is currently up in the air, but it would be a dangerous move to add a third Spider-Man, especially since it would follow Peter Parker once again.
Should Andrew Garfield Return In Secret Wars?
No. Granted, it’s doubtful that anyone would complain if Garfield’s Peter Parker did show up in Secret Wars. The issue lies with the fact that bringing his version of the character back might continue to tease audiences about Garfield’s future. Garfield’s Peter Parker never received a proper ending to his story. As previously mentioned, it would be great to see him go one more time in the Spidey suit.
If Feige doesn’t have plans for a solo Garfield film then it’s pointless to have his character return. It would end up being another meaningless moment like Reed Richards and The Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would make more sense if Garfield showed up in the final Venom film. That character desperately needs Spider-Man and there’s a way to develop both Venom and Spider-Man compellingly.
As great as it would be to see Garfield mix it up with the likes of Captain America or Thor (if he returns), his cameo should have a large impact on the story, not more loopholes for the multiverse saga to exploit. On the flip side, if Garfield’s role has some true meaning and puts a cap on his entire arc as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, then bringing him into the fold wouldn’t be a bad idea. Regardless, we as an audience will cheer if Garfield’s Spider-Man pops up in Secret Wars, but hopefully, there’s some substance behind his return beyond a cameo for nostalgia purposes.
