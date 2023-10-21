Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has churned out several superhero films and television series since its first original work in 2008. Since the first superhero comic was released in the 30s, numerous superheroes have been introduced with similar or unique powers and costumes. With over 8,000 Marvel superhero characters, the MCU has barely scratched the surface, introducing the characters to its film and TV media.
However, there has been a rise in the number of superheroes who do not necessarily possess superhuman powers in the MCU. While their human strengths are sometimes exaggerated, it helps make these superheroes more relatable to audiences. For an unbiased ranking, the list will be based on the introduction of these superheroes’ according to the MCU film and TV series releases. Here are the top 12 MCU superheroes without superpowers.
Iron Man
Tony Stark’s Iron Man is the most successful and popular character in the MCU. Iron Man (2008) was the first created work of the MCU. The superhero character is the fictional Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr. Tony is the billionaire, genius inventor who created the first powered armor suit to defend and protect Earth. Besides his genius-level intellect, his Iron Man suits grant him supersonic flight, superhuman strength, energy repulsor and missile projection, speed, reflexes, regenerative life support, and agility. Away from his armored suit, he’s a regular human with no basic fighting skills.
Nick Fury
There isn’t a better description of a superhero without superpowers than Nick Fury. Samuel L. Jackson portrays the character and is first introduced in the MCU in the post-credits scene of Iron Man (2008). He’s the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. who informs Tony Stark of the presence of other superheroes, discussing the possibility of creating the Avenger Initiative. As an armed and unarmed combat expert, Fury’s military background has seen him survive several Earth invasion battles.
War Machine/Iron Patriot
War Machine/Iron Patriot was first introduced in the MCU in Iron Man (2008). The fictional character, James “Rhodey” Rhodes, is a skilled U.S. Air Force pilot and technician. He’s introduced as Tony Stark’s best friend. The character was first portrayed by Terrence Howard in the first Iron Man film, then by Don Cheadle in later appearances of War Machine. Besides his training as an Air Force officer, Rhodey has no superpowers. His strength comes from the powered armor suit (War Machine) made by Tony Stark.
Black Widow
Natasha Romanoff is the MCU Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. Black Widow first appears in Iron Man 2 (2010). As a child, she was trained in the Red Room to be a KGB assassin. She’s an expert spy and hand-to-hand combatant. Black Widow was recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D. by Clint Barton (Hawkeye) after he spared her life. Although the character dies in the MCU Avengers: Endgame (2019), Johansson reprised the role in the character’s prequel in Black Widow (2021).
Hawkeye
Jeremy Renner portrayed the character of Clint Barton/Hawkeye. Hawkeye was first introduced in a cameo appearance in Thor (2011). He made his first major appearance in The Avengers (2012). Hawkeye has no superhuman abilities except for his proficiency in bow and arrows. His weapon of choice is a bow and quiver, combat knives, collapsible batons, and firearms.
Maria Hill
Cobie Smulders portrays the character. She’s introduced in The Avengers (2012) as a ranking member of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hill has no superpower but is an expert marksman, trained hand-to-hand combatant, and highly trained in weaponry.
Falcon
Sam Wilson is a skilled combatant and tactician. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen. Sam is a close friend of Steve Rogers/Captain America, who becomes an ally during the HYDRA Uprising. Sam, as Falcon, uses an advanced jetpack (EXO-7 Falcon) with articulated wings. The character is played by Anthony Mackie and was introduced in the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).
The Punisher
The Punisher series was created as a spin-off of the Daredevil series (2015–2018). The series aired on Netflix from 2017 to 2019. Frank Castle, who later becomes The Punisher, is a human with no superpowers. However, he has an abnormally high pain tolerance. He’s an expert investigator and interrogator and a skilled martial artist in armed and unarmed combat. Jon Bernthal portrayed the character.
Ant-Man & Wasp
Scott Lang, who later becomes the Ant-Man, is introduced as a thief. Scott is trained by Hank Pym and given an Ant-Man suit, which gives him his superhuman abilities. Like other superheroes on the list, without his suit, Scott Lang is an everyday man with no fighting skills. Portrayed by Paul Rudd, the superhero joins the MCU in Ant-Man (2015). The same applies to Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), the daughter of Hank Pym. She becomes the Wasp, and all her superpowers are gotten from the Wasp suit. She first dons the suit in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).
Okoye
Okoye is introduced in Black Panther (2018) as the general of Wakanda’s all-female special forces, the Dora Milaje. Although she later becomes part of the Midnight Angels, the list focuses on the superheroes without superpowers showcased in the released MCU works. Okoye is a master martial artist, hand-to-hand combatant, master tactician, strategist, and field commander.
Shang-Chi
Xu Shang-Chi is the son of the founder of the Ten Rings terrorist organization, Xu Wenwu. Since he was a child, his father trained Shang-Chi to become an assassin. Although he escapes to the United States and changes his name to Shaun, his fate will bring him back to his roots, ultimately wielding the Ten Rings. As a trained assassin, Shang-Chi is a master martial artist and has mastery of chi. The character became the first Asian superhero to lead a large-budget film and was portrayed by Canadian actor Simu Liu. The character is introduced in the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Kate Bishop
Kate Bishop is portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, and is introduced in the MCU in the first episode (“Never Meet Your Heroes”) of the TV series Hawkeye (2021). She becomes a protégé of Avenger Clint Barton after he saved her life when she was younger. Kate Bishop is a highly skilled archer, martial artist, fencer, swordswoman, and boxer. Like Hawkeye, she’s a superhero without superpowers who’s proficient in the use of bow and arrow.