10 Things You Did Not Know About Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly took a role in a little ABC show called Lost. The world did not know that this would go on to become one of the biggest shows in the world at the time, but it did. She became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. This led her to a career down the Marvel path, and she’s been landing roles in big productions ever since, but the world wants to know about Evangeline Lilly, the woman, too. Here’s what we know about her life.
1. She’s Canadian
Most people know this, but it’s important to point out. Maybe not important so much as we just love to say Saskatchewan. She’s from Fort Saskatchewan, which is located in British Columbia. Though she’s also lived in many other places for her work and her roles, this was a happy place for her.
2. She Was Once Married
It’s easy to forget she was once married. It’s easy to forget because Evangeline Lilly is the kind of woman who was married before she was super famous. She was married to Murray Hone from 2003 until 2004. She was famous when she was dating her Lost costar, Dominic Monaghan, though. They dated from 2004 until 2007. She’s been with Norman Kali since 2010.
3. She’s Not Worried About What You Think
She is a woman who has her own opinion, and she doesn’t care if you agree or not. It’s a great way to live your life, honestly. She’s firm in her beliefs. She’s firm in her opinions, and she is firm in the fact that she is good without your approval.
4. She is a Middle Child
Middle children are always the best. Maybe not always, but almost always, to be honest. She’s a classic middle child. She has a younger sister and an older sister. She has no brothers, and her family was likely always fighting over things like time in the bathroom and hair tools.
5. She Was Always Involved in School
Growing up, she was your typical over-achiever – or so they say. She was actively involved in her school. She was both a club member and an athlete with a role on the student council and the soccer team. She loved both, and she spent a good portion of her time focused on her academics.
6. She Did A Lot of Odd Jobs
Something many people don’t know about Evangeline Lilly is that she worked her way through college. She paid for her own tuition, and she did so by working as a waitress. However, when she was not waiting tables, she was changing the oil in big rigs. Yes, she was. To make things more interesting, however, she also trained to become a flight attendant. She worked for an airline called Royal Airlines as a flight attendant for some time. We love the story of a flight attendant who then went on to play a role in a television show about a plane that crashes.
7. She Has a Degree in International Relations
When Evangeline Lilly went to college, she wanted to study what interested her. She spent her time focused on International Relations. She obtained her degree from the University of British Columbia. It was her interest in the world and its humanitarian efforts that led her down this path.
8. She is a Proud Mother, But Evangeline Lilly Keeps Her Kids Private
She and her long-term partner are proud parents. Their first son was born in 2011. Their second son was born in 2015. They are both proud of their boys, they raise them close to home and family, and they keep them as private as possible. Evangeline Lilly is not the kind of famous mother who likes to share too many personal details of her life with her kids, and it works for her. It really works for her kids, who should have the privacy that they deserve.
9. She Avoids Clutter
The world often sees things in a negative light. We are all guilty of it, and we imagine very few people would consider a house fire a positive thing in life, but she does. She didn’t at the time, of course.
When Evangeline Lilly’s Hawaiian home burned down in 2006 and left her with nothing, it was devastating for her. However, she learned quickly that what she lost was nothing but ‘stuff’ and that she could replace that. She didn’t lose a loved one, and she also learned that she did not want to fill her life with clutter and stuff again – and that is a lovely thing.
10. She Always Stands up For What She Believes In
She participated in a march for freedom against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 and feels good about it. She believes, along with many others, that people have the right to get the vaccine if they want to, but they shouldn’t be forced to. The pandemic did teach us that most people aren’t at risk, and most people only experience minor cold-like symptoms, to begin with.
According to the Mayo Clinic, people who take care of themselves by living a healthy lifestyle are not at risk for a severe case of COVID, but those who don’t take care of themselves and live with high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, and other health conditions are the people at risk. She feels passionate that no one should be forced into doing anything they don’t want to do.