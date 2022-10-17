DeWanda Wise Says It Was Painful To Be Told No For Captain Marvel

DeWanda Wise has had a breakout year.
The long-time actress is starting to find her footing in the mainstream thanks to her performance in Jurassic World: Dominion. Granted, the critics weren’t too kind to the film – an awful 29% on rotten tomatoes – but some critics spotlighted Wise’s performance.
Though nothing groundbreaking, it’s noted that the actress feels at home in the third Jurassic World installment, and she gives her character some excellent depth. However, DeWanda has been acting for a good ten years plus, getting started on more minor roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, and Shots Fired.
However, Wise got a chance to truly show off her acting chops in Spike Lee’s Netflix remake of She’s Gotta Have it, “One of my favorite things about our show is you see her fight to retain a certain quality of life and freedom,” Wise tells Backstage. “I feel like in many respects, in many parallels -professionally, personally-I’ve done that. And I know what it’s like to value it.”
The complexity and provocative nature of the show allowed audiences to see just how gifted the actress was, which certainly opened doors in her career. One of those opportunities was Captain Marvel. Tapped initially to play Maria Rambeau, Captain Marvel’s best friend, the actress was tied between two franchises. The studio expanded on the pilot role, which interfered with the scheduling of the second season of the Netflix exclusive, and unfortunately, that forced Wise to drop out of the original film:
“I’m committed to She’s Gotta Have It.” Wise made this clear in her interview with Collider and though passing on a big opportunity like Captain Marvel wasn’t easy, the actress is proud of shooting the second season of Spike Lee’s TV show and stated that she “would not trade for anything in the world” when it came to shooting in Puerto Rico.
Eventually, that role would go to Lashana Lynch, who was met with praise in the popular Marvel film. However, one would have to wonder what the future would’ve been for Wise, as Lynch would go on to be the first black female 007 (No Time To Die) and recently starred in Viola Davis’s The Woman King. It wasn’t easy to let go of such a prominent role, but Wise notes that there were significant upsides to turning down the Marvel film:
“That was experientially, spiritually, personally one of the most remarkable and life-changing moments of my life. So it was painful. It was painful to be told no at the time. So it wasn’t something that I didn’t have to grieve and process and be like, wow, this was a huge opportunity that felt like, at the time, that it was taken from me, but now, of course, when you play it back, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m playing a pilot. Here’s why. Here’s why. That’s why this didn’t happen, so that I could do this in this way.’ And also not for nothing, Lashana Lynch, you all! She’s so good! So you’re welcome! You know what I mean?”
Wise also expresses positivity over Lynch getting the opportunity to become the first black female 007 in No Time to Die. There are clearly no hard feelings toward Lynch taking over the role of Maria, but what’s next for Ms. Wise? The actress’s career is moving up as well, with her just being cast in Chris Pine’s directorial debut, Poolman.
The film was written by Pine and Ian Gotler, who is also co-producing under the Barry Linen Motion Pictures studio. Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough will be onboard as Executive Producers. In addition, Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman fame is set as a producer alongside Stacey Sher.